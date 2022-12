The victim was not identified immediately, and it was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting occurred a few minutes after 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ontario Road, deputy police communications director Paris Lewbel said.

A man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Adams-Morgan area of Northwest Washington, the D.C. police said.

The site is south of Columbia Road and near Euclid Street. It is within three or four blocks of the site of another fatal shooting, which occurred about 1:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of 18th street NW.