Special election set for western Virginia House of Delegates seat

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) accounced a special election for Jan. 10 to fill the seat vacated by Del. Ronnie Campbell (R-Rockbridge), who died Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Campbell, who had been in treatment for cancer, represented House District 24 on the western border of Virginia, which includes Rockbridge, Bath, and parts of Amherst and Augusta counties.

State officials said candidates must register by Thursday to run in the special election, which will be held a day before the General Assembly convenes for its annual session.

The winner will represent the district in the 100-member House of Delegates until the end of 2023. In the next general election, the shape of the district shifts, after recent voter redistricting. The seat has been held by just three men since 1983, all of them Republicans.

A special election for the seat of state Sen. Jen A. Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach), who last month was elected to represent the 2nd District of Virginia in Congress, is also being held on Jan. 10.

GiftOutline Gift Article