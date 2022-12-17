Days dwindle, and still get shorter as solstice nears

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington is a city where many are said to cast a long symbolic shadow. But this is the time when each of us, celebrated or not, casts our longest actual noontime shadow. Saturday, at four days before the Dec. 21 winter solstice, came at a time when our daylight is near its yearly minimum and darkness is at a maximum.

Said another way, on Saturday the elevation of the sun above the horizon had almost sunk to its lowest point of the year. And that meant that our noontime shadows have almost reached their greatest length of the year.

Our old geometry texts combined with back-of-the envelope arithmetic say that when we face the noontime sun on the 17th of December, our shadows, if we can see them, extend for roughly twice our height.

On Saturday, in Washington, however, many of us seemed to cast no noontime shadow of any length. Dark gray clouds appeared to cover much of the sky for most of the day. They enhanced the chill sense that winter, if not already here, was drawing nigh.

They also blocked the noontime sun and prevented many of us from casting sharp shadows, much less measuring them.

It was the sort of day that might otherwise have let us do it. With a high of 50 degrees in Washington, it was almost warm enough to avoid grievous discomfort while carrying out the task.

At a time of year when every degree counts toward comfort, the high was four degrees above average for the date. Our morning low fell to 36 degrees, a reading that was a bit more wintry and less welcoming Only two above average, it was not far from freezing.

Despite the clouds, the sun had bright hours. In the morning, as it rose, it painted an orange stripe down the sides of buildings.

In the evening, as it set, it outlined clouds in the west with what appeared to be the proverbial silver lining.

