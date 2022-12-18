In D.C., a mayoral critic is on the outs. Again.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bill Slover asked his wife the other day if she could recall his reaction when he learned that D.C.'s mayor was trying to kick him off the board that oversees public housing for the city's poorest residents.

"Which time?" she answered. Slover, now in his second stint as a D.C. Housing Authority commissioner, has had his share of clashes with City Hall, the first more than a decade ago when then-mayor Adrian Fenty booted him as the board's chairman after he raised questions about city contracts.

Now Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), seeking to repair the beleaguered agency, is pushing to dismantle the board, which she has described as “dysfunctional,” and replace it with a smaller panel. Her plan, which requires D.C. Council approval, would replace most current commissioners, including Slover, the board’s longest-serving member and the agency’s most vocal critic.

It was Slover whose questions about agency contracts led to the resignation of a Bowser appointee who served as the board’s chairman. It was also Slover who questioned the credentials of Brenda Donald, another Bowser ally who became the agency’s executive director last year despite having no experience managing public housing.

And it was Slover who lobbied the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to audit the agency, which owns 52 properties and serves 30,000 households. An ensuing review resulted in a scathing HUD report at the end of September that portrayed the agency as mismanaged.

Bowser, who introduced her plan for a restructured board as emergency legislation, was joined by Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D), who has since revised the bill as he seeks the nine votes needed for passage. Mendelson’s revisions did not include a seat for Slover.

“Is it fair that Bill Slover has done so much to shed light on the agency and he may not be on the board? No it’s not fair,” said Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large). Yet White, who has proposed his own changes to the mayor’s plan, said that preserving Slover’s seat appears impossible because it “seems clear” that Bowser “doesn’t want Bill on the board.”

“The thing that matters most is what’s going to fix this agency,” White said. “If I spend all my time fighting for Bill, I can feel better. But the people of public housing — their situation is no better. Our obligation is to fix public housing and this current board can’t do it.”

Slover, in an interview, said that those who want to overhaul the board are focused on “appeasing the mayor” rather than the source of the agency’s problems, which he described as a lack of qualified leadership at the agency’s highest levels.

“I don’t want this to be about me — I want it to be about all the voices kicked off the board,” Slover said as he sat beneath a fluorescent light in his office in the basement of his home in the Palisades. At the same time, Slover understands that he has become a focus of the debate over the board’s future because he has been the agency’s most public critic.

“The question becomes, what are you trying to achieve here?” he said. “If the goal is to make the agency better, why would you remove the guy who had the courage to stand up and say we’re doing a lot of things wrong?”

Tomás Talamante, Bowser’s deputy chief of staff, in a statement, did not address questions about Slover. “The administration believes the board needs a reset to better serve its residents and the agency’s mission,” he said in an email. But Bowser appeared to invoke Slover in October when she told reporters that there are some “board members that have been there longer than anybody, that are appointed by advocacy groups and are accountable to no one.”

Donald, the former director of the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency, became the agency’s interim executive director in May 2021 before receiving a board-approved two-year contract that Slover voted against. In an interview, she said she has found Slover’s questions about the agency “useful,” but that his “style and tone” have helped create “what I would describe as a very hostile and toxic environment” on the board.

“Mr. Slover is frankly very bullying,” Donald said. “The line of questions at board meetings is very condescending, a lot of grandstanding, and often seems to be designed to make points rather than to illicit information.”

“It’s persistent and consistent and it’s actually very disheartening for me and my staff,” she said. “He feels I’m not qualified and he never fails to make that point. It’s not a good feeling.”

Donald’s description of Slover’s behavior was echoed by board chair Dionne Bussey-Reeder, who also said in a text message that “he never wants to work in unison as a board to accomplish the real work.” Slover questioned Bussey-Reeder’s eligibility to serve as chair after The Washington Post reported a year ago that she owed thousands of dollars in back taxes, a debt she subsequently paid.

Told of Donald’s and Bussey-Reeder’s remarks, Slover said, “Obviously, attack the critic, that’s the standard game plan. What I’m not hearing is the repudiation of the things I’m pointing out. Style is subject to interpretation. I’ve never felt I’ve been demeaning to anyone.”

He said the message conveyed by the mayor’s proposal to those serving on any D.C. board is “don’t open your mouth because we’re going to brand you as disruptive. That’s my job. I have a fiduciary responsibility to oversight. If I see something, I have to say something.”

“This is not a time to be passive,” he added. “Changing deep-rooted problems requires a lot of intense, sometimes uncomfortable reform.”

Slover, 56, who grew up in Potomac and attended the St. Albans School before graduating from Union College, is known among associates in real estate and D.C. government as a formidable and detail-oriented negotiator.

“We would say, ‘Bill is a curmudgeon but he’s our curmudgeon,’” said Robert Bobb, who owns a government consulting firm for which Slover was a principal for three years.

Slover could “sometimes be a little harsh” in negotiations,” said Bobb, who served as D.C.’s city administrator under former mayor Anthony Williams. But he added: “At the end of the day, in very difficult real estate transactions, he was the person I wanted at my side.”

Slover has displayed that same intensity as he and his Housing Authority board colleagues have managed a litany of challenges, including a historically large number of vacant units, a long and stagnant waiting list of people seeking to lease apartments, and the agency’s failure to meet a federal deadline for remediating asbestos hazards and staff departures.

Neil O. Albert, who Bowser appointed as board chair in 2017, resigned last year after it was revealed that he had failed to recuse himself on a vote to authorize a contract for a design firm owned by his romantic partner.

Before the vote, Slover asked if the firms applying for the contract had disclosed a conflict of interest. None had. By then, he said, people within the agency knew about Albert’s relationship with the firm’s owner, Paola Moya. “It was the worst-kept secret,” Slover said. “Everyone in the building knew.”

After Albert’s resignation, federal prosecutors subpoenaed the Housing Authority for documents pertaining to Moya’s contract.

The 72-page report issued by HUD found that the agency has the lowest occupancy rate of any major public housing authority in the country, and that it fails to provide “decent, safe, and sanitary” housing for its residents. It also found that the agency suffers from inadequate management and ineffective oversight, many of the same deficiencies that Slover has highlighted. HUD’s recommendations included that Donald and the board receive training in the role of executive director, procurement and financial management.

Slover is among 13 commissioners on the Housing Authority’s current board, six of whom were nominated by the mayor, who also selects the chair. A seventh commissioner, John Falcicchio, the deputy mayor for planning and economic development and Bowser’s chief of staff, serves as an ex officio member, giving Bowser control over a majority of the seats.

Three board seats are reserved for Housing Authority residents. In his second board stint, beginning in 2015, Slover was appointed by the D.C. Consortium of Legal Service Providers, which represents low-income Washingtonians.

Patty Fugere, who recently retired as executive director of the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless, was involved in Slover’s selection to fill the seat. Fugere said she had been impressed by Slover’s willingness during his previous tenure on the board to question city contracts awarded to Fenty’s associates.

Fenty (D) had nominated Slover for the board and chose him as chair. After Slover questioned the contracts, a Fenty administration official removed him as chair, though Slover remained on the board. When asked at the time about Slover’s removal as chair, Fenty told reporters, “We don’t get into why people are promoted, why they are put into certain positions. Our job is to make sure we have the best board possible.”

Fugere said she was “impressed” that Slover “refused to do the bidding of the mayor and didn’t see himself as a political hack.”

During the 2010 mayoral race, Vincent C. Gray invoked the contracting issue and Slover’s dismissal as chair during his successful campaign to unseat Fenty. A dozen years later, Gray, now a council member representing Ward 7, praised Slover in a statement as a “fierce advocate” who has “been outspoken at times and along the way ruffled some feathers. That takes guts.” But he also said he would support the creation of a new board, even if it means losing Slover.

“By all accounts, there are dynamics at play within the existing board that inhibit the type of expedited decision-making required to rapidly correct a broad range of complex deficiencies,” he said. “Wholesale change in board members is the best solution at this time.”

Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At large), on the committee that oversees the Housing Authority, said it is “puzzling” that discussions about reforming the board have excluded Slover, whom she described as the city’s “strongest advocate” for “our lowest income families.”

Silverman, whose term is ending because she lost reelection, and Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) plan to introduce their own legislation that would retain Slover’s seat. The lawmakers’ last meeting of the year is Tuesday, after which a new Council takes over.

“What he’s saying about the agency these days — if that’s grandstanding and bullying, we’re never going to reform that agency,” Silverman said. “He has been the commissioner ringing the alarm bells.”

Slover said he plans to continue ringing those alarms even if the council votes to eliminate his seat. He has the knowledge and contacts, he said, that will keep him tapped into the agency.

“Advocacy,” he said, “doesn’t begin or end with whether I’m on the board.”

