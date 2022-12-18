Antisemitism casts darkness amid Hanukkah lights

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the first night of Hanukkah, known as the Festival of Lights, arrived Sunday, Jews across the region were also contending with darkness — a surge of antisemitic incidents that have left many feeling vulnerable and even frightened. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight In recent days, the words “Jews Not Welcome” defaced an entrance sign at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, and a swastika was painted at a bus-stop bench at Montgomery Mall, which is four miles from the school.

Last month, police investigated antisemitic messages, including swastikas, hangmen and white supremacist language, all found in Bethesda. Other antisemitic symbols were found on the Bethesda Trolley Trail in August.

The news of the graffiti over the weekend was not surprising to Rachel Barold, 14, a freshman at Walt Whitman. She said she regularly hears antisemitic comments from her classmates.

“We’re ridiculed constantly,” she said, describing. for instance, people making fun of a Jewish person’s nose or casually mentioning that they are glad not to be Jewish. “It’s socially acceptable to be antisemitic.”

On Saturday, she and three other Jewish students from Walt Whitman were together at a club activity when they received a schoolwide email about the vandalism at their school. On the spot, they formed a group called Jews4Change and began planning a walkout of classes on Thursday. Barold, whose grandfather is a Holocaust survivor, said one of their goals is to push Montgomery County schools to include more Holocaust education in the curriculum.

Other efforts were also underway to draw attention to the surge in incidents. An annual parade of lights put on by the Glen Echo Fire Department and Chabad of Bethesda changed its route in response to the graffiti found at Walt Whitman and will end with a rally at the school.

The arrival of Hanukkah also brought joy, with its mix of fried foods — potato latkes and doughnuts — plus candles, gifts and the spinning-top game dreidel. For eight nights, Jews celebrate what is said to be a miracle — a story that Jews fighting persecution (and assimilation) had only enough oil for one night, but it burned for eight, allowing them to rededicate the temple in Jerusalem.

Hanukkah received a ceremonial kickoff on a frigid Sunday afternoon at the Ellipse. With the White House and a giant menorah behind him, Attorney General Merrick Garland told the crowd that members of his family perished in the Holocaust and were it not for the protection of the United States, his grandmother would also have died at the Nazis’ hands. He vowed to fight hate-fueled violence and said all Americans have a moral obligation to do the same.

“Together we must stand up against the disturbing rise in antisemitism and together we must stand up against bigotry in any of its forms,” he said. “May we never stop working to ensure that Americans will always be able to gather to light the menorah.”

An audit released in April by the Anti-Defamation League found 2,717 antisemitic incidents reported to the organization in 2021, a 34 percent increase from 2020 and the highest total since the ADL began tracking the statistic in 1979.

Federal officials recently said it was driven, in part, by a rise in hate speech and disinformation about Jews on Twitter and other social media.

In perhaps the most high-profile incident, the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, recently tweeted an image of a swastika blended with a star of David, and praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis in an interview with far-right provocateur Alex Jones. That came after he dined with former president Donald Trump alongside white supremacist and antisemite Nick Fuentes last month.

“I like Hitler,” Ye told Jones. He later added, “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

Ahead of Sunday’s menorah lighting, Levi Shemtov of the American Friends of Lubavitch, the event’s sponsor, said he recently was among Jewish leaders that met with White House officials to discuss the rising threat, and said “some very good ideas” were discussed.

“I hope they will be implemented, and those forces of evil that work even in our dear United States will be alerted to the fact that everyone is watching, and that more and more of those who are watching are becoming activated to respond,” he said.

Among those on the Ellipse was Alexandria resident Ami Francisco. She recalled that a few months ago, a Twitter user said she deserved to burn in an oven — an apparent reference to the Nazi gas chambers.

“You know after the Holocaust we always say ‘never forget,’ and I feel like we are forgetting,” she said.

For others, the event at the Ellipse offered an opportunity to learn.

Rosie Chamberlain and Matthew Sheard, visiting D.C. from North Carolina, decided to attend the menorah lighting after going to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum on Saturday. Neither is Jewish, and they said the trip gave them a chance to see life through a new lens.

They noted that on Sunday in Moore County, N.C. — about an hour from their home in Raleigh — police reported that a large sign with images of swastikas and other antisemitic symbols was hung on a bridge in the area.

“I think it’s important to have solidarity at this time,” Sheard said.

In Montgomery County, leaders were alarmed by the rising number of incidents, even in a politically liberal place with a substantial Jewish population.

“Ultimately, we need our residents to call it out and say that hate has no home here,” said Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass, who is Jewish. “Members of the Jewish faith and allies need to be seen. We are not shying away, we are not cowering, we are here.”

Guila Franklin Siegel had already been planning to talk with seventh and eighth graders about antisemitism on Sunday morning at Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation in Bethesda. Then she heard about the incident at Walt Whitman, and the lesson took on added urgency.

The conversation, she said, “was very much focused on positive energy,” said Franklin Siegel, associate director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington.

“We want kids to feel they are supported. We want kids to feel they are empowered,” she said. “We don’t want them to feel frightened or wary of expressing their Jewish identity. We want them to be proud Jews who feel they can be a part of the solution of working to combat antisemitism.”

Greg Harris, senior rabbi at Congregation Beth El in Bethesda, said in this difficult moment, his message to the community centers on “bringing light into the darkness.”

“We have to be clear to push the messages of hate back into the corners of society,” he said. “They’ve been allowed into the center, and we need to push them back to the corner.”

He suggested Jews put Hanukkah menorahs in their windows as a sign of solidarity, a long-standing custom but one that many have never taken up.

“This is the time to share your pride in your faith, to show we will not cower or hide,” he said. Lighting the Hanukkah menorah, he said, is not just an act of religion or tradition. It is “an act of pride, and maybe an act of defiance as well.”

