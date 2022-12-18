On historically diverse Montgomery council, tensions over transparency

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Following a historic election in Maryland and across much of the nation, the Montgomery County Council welcomed its most diverse group of incoming members ever this month. At the council’s inauguration, speaker after speaker hailed the history-making slate of council members, who have said they are excited to work with one another, especially on issues that affect marginalized communities in the county.

But by the next morning at the all-Democratic new council’s opening session, disputes over equitable representation, transparency and who gets to control policymaking discussions had already emerged, inflamed by backroom disagreements about leadership that ultimately left the council’s two Black members with little structural power.

“It’s not enough to just talk about equity, inclusion, diversity and celebrate it kind of on its face,” returning council member Will Jawando (At Large), one of those Black members, told The Washington Post in an interview. “You have to practice it.”

Advertisement

The public airing of those grievances at the first council meeting, even after a unanimous vote to install returning members Evan Glass (At Large) and Andrew Friedson (District 1) as president and vice president, signals a cultural shift for the body overseeing Maryland’s most populous county. While the last council had historically hashed out differences behind closed doors, members of a growing progressive wing said in interviews that they plan to be outspoken in pursuit of the policies they ran on enacting.

At stake, they said, is an ability to set the agenda on issues with minority support, like rent control and other affordable housing measures that have failed to get traction with the more moderate majority of the council.

Glass and his allies say the leadership assignments reflect the consensus of the most diverse council ever, with the seven committee chairs including two newly elected women, two Latinos, a Black member and the first openly LGBTQ chair.

Advertisement

Glass added a seventh committee that did not exist in recent years so that two of the new members — all women — could have leadership positions, he said, noting that the number of available committee positions was limited because of five returning members in line for leadership roles.

“Seniority is a natural part of political bodies at all levels,” he said. “The fact is, there were only two open committee chairs and six new council members to vie for them all.”

****

Six newly elected women created a female majority on the council, which boasts several “firsts,” including the first Asian American member and the first openly LGBTQ president. It is also the first council to have 11 members after voters approved the creation of two new districts intended to give Black and Latino residents stronger representation in local government — an effort Glass said he advocated for during his last term.

Advertisement

Equitable representation has been a key focus in the increasingly diverse county, which is now about 42 percent White, 20 percent Black, 20 percent Latino and 16 percent Asian, according to census data.

Despite the public celebration of diversity, several council members voiced discontent over the maneuvering that took place behind closed doors to justify leadership picks. They say the decisions consolidated power between two White men and missed an early opportunity to give more influence to historically underrepresented communities.

“I want the public to be more aware of this process and be able to voice opinions and concerns prior to internal deliberations,” said Laurie-Anne Sayles (D), a Black woman freshly elected to one of the council’s at-large seats.

In addition to the top two leadership spots, Glass and Friedson will also chair two committees widely regarded as among the council’s most important: Planning, Housing and Parks; and Transportation and Environment. Meanwhile, the two Black council members said they did not get any of their top committee assignments.

Deliberations about who should lead the council take place largely out of the public eye — and that is by design, several returning council members told The Post. According to county code, the council president and vice president need a majority vote at the council table, but council members said internal jockeying for those positions takes place behind closed doors. Then, the presumptive president — who has not yet been elected by a majority of new council members during the opening session — chooses who will chair committees.

Advertisement

Glass said he determined that his proposal for distributing leadership roles had support of a majority of members after talking to them privately and taking straw polls.

“These are all decisions made by consensus, which is good for democracy,” he said.

Sayles, who received neither a committee chair nor her top-choice committees, said she felt blindsided. Jawando said he accepted his third choice, to chair Education and Culture.

The assignments are: Economic Development (chaired by Natali Fani-González, of District 6); Education and Culture (chaired by Jawando); Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (chaired by Kate Stewart, of District 4); Health and Human Services (chaired by Gabe Albornoz, at-large); Planning, Housing and Parks (chaired by Friedson); Public Safety (chaired by Sidney Katz, of District 3); and Transportation and Environment (chaired by Glass).

Advertisement

The Montgomery County Black Collective wrote a letter on the eve of the opening session urging Glass to offer important leadership roles to both Sayles and Jawando to ensure that the roughly 1 in 5 county residents who are Black receive meaningful representation.

“While we look forward to your continued partnership in issues of equity, particularly in business development, there remains the issue of diversity in the leadership of officers,” the collective’s executive director, Kim Jones, wrote in a second letter to Glass after the assignments were finalized.

She added that the council would have benefited from having a member of a historically underrepresented group — such as Jawando, who had similar experience as Friedson on the last council — in the vice president position.

“In the future, consideration should be given to the optics of white, male leadership for both of the top positions,” Jones wrote. (Glass does not select the vice president; a majority of the council elects the vice president.)

Advertisement

After the committee assignments were finalized, Glass also received letters from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Latino Health Steering Committee thanking him for putting Latino council members at the helm of the Economic Development and HHS committees.

***

The dispute over representation also reflects a political schism. In deep-blue Montgomery County, every elected official is a Democrat, but some lean further left than others.

Jawando has a reputation as a progressive policymaker who has pushed for sometimes-controversial proposals on police reform and rent control. He said he had hoped to foster more robust discussions about the county’s approach to affordable housing if he chaired the Planning, Housing and Parks Committee — including conversations about minority opinions that had been sidelined in the last council.

Advertisement

Friedson, meanwhile, has a well-documented history of opposing rent stabilization bills in favor of building more units to ensure that new residents have access to reasonably priced homes.

Both Glass and Friedson challenged the idea that losing out on the Planning Committee chair would stymie Jawando’s housing priorities, in part because there is a process for individual members to bring bills before the entire council without going through committee. To introduce such a bill, a member would need support from at least six colleagues — a majority that would be large enough to pass the legislation.

“One of the great things about the council is every council member has tremendous power as an individual,” Friedson told The Post. “Every decision we make is based on the will of the majority of the body. It’s set up to base decisions on consensus, and I think that’s important.”

Advertisement

Just before the Dec. 6 vote, Sayles texted the outgoing president to ask if she could speak. He missed the message, she said.

Only after the 11-0 vote did Sayles, Jawando and Kristin Mink (District 5) get to say their piece. When Sayles was eventually called on to speak, she said that the council’s “new leadership doesn’t reflect the diversity of our community” and called for greater transparency moving forward.

Jawando told The Post he is working on a set of proposals to bring more public scrutiny to the council’s internal deliberations. His ideas include rolling back a requirement that special appropriations have three sponsors, adding public input to the process by which the council selects candidates to interview for appointments, and creating a less onerous procedure for introducing a bill without approval of a committee chair.

Though he stands behind his committee structure, even Glass said he is open to considering changes that would add transparency to how the council conducts its business.

“There’s always an opportunity to reform and improve internal procedures,” he told The Post.

GiftOutline Gift Article