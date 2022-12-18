Unfounded active-shooter scare reported at Tysons

Gift Article Share

Officers took two people into custody and recovered a gun Sunday at the giant Tysons Corner Center shopping mall, apparently prompting rumors and fears of an active shooter, according to Fairfax County police and social media posts. Rumors of a possible shooter Sunday night may have heightened apprehensions caused by recent mass shootings, including one at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Va.

“We can confirm there were NO shots fired at Tysons Corner Center,” county police tweeted.

“We have numerous officers on the scene for a separate investigation,” police said.

Police said they responded to a report that people who were wanted in another jurisdiction had been spotted at the mall.

Working with the Arlington police, “we were able to detain two suspects and one firearm was recovered,” county police tweeted.

Neither was holding a gun when taken into custody, one police lieutenant said in an interview.

Police said officers initially tried to detain three people, but when officers arrived the suspects ran. One got away, and it appeared the pursuit may have set off a fire alarm, police said.

Police said they ordered no evacuation.

Among the tweets prompted by the events was one that reported “a crowd running towards the exit.”

Another person tweeted: “Active shooter at Tysons Corner. Stay away!”

A third user posted: “Everyone started running from Tysons Corner Mall and I had to run too. Have nooo idea.”

