Bootleg websites streaming World Cup matches seized by authorities

Gift Article Share

About two dozen bootleg websites were seized Friday by federal authorities for live-streaming World Cup matches, a move that came two days before a dramatic final game Sunday in which Argentina beat France in nail-biting penalty kicks. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Maryland U.S. attorney’s office announced the seizure of 23 domain names, saying the illegal sites infringed on the copyright of the soccer federation FIFA.

Viewers who try to go to the sites will now see a message that they have been seized by the federal government.

Additionally, another 55 illegal websites showing the World Cup were seized on Dec. 10, announced the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to an affidavit filed by federal prosecutors, FIFA holds the exclusive rights to “sanction and stage” the FIFA World Cup 2022, which was hosted in multiple cities in Qatar in November and December.

Advertisement

In September, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security got information from a FIFA representative about various sites planning to air the games without FIFA’s authorization, authorities said.

The sites attract “heavy viewing traffic” and host advertisements, making it a lucrative venture, according to the affidavit.

“While many may believe that such websites do not constitute serious threats, the infringement upon rights holders of any intellectual property is a growing threat to our economic viability,” Special Agent in Charge James C. Harris III of Homeland Security Investigations - Baltimore said in a statement. “The impact can be felt across multiple industries, and it can be the conduit to other forms of criminal activity.”

After the initial round of seizures on Dec. 10, Homeland Security investigators saw messages and social media posts about additional sites streaming World Cup matches, leading to investigations to shut them down, the affidavit says.

“By seizing the subject domain names, the government prevents third parties from acquiring the name and using it to commit additional crimes, or from continuing to access the websites in their present forms,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.

GiftOutline Gift Article