Virginia could give Commanders stadium another look in Youngkin budget

RICHMOND — The Washington Commanders may yet be welcome in Virginia, as Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has proposed spending $500,000 to study ways to encourage the NFL franchise to build a stadium in the state after lawmakers rebuffed the team earlier this year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Youngkin included the expenditure among a package of budget amendments he proposed to the General Assembly last week. The money would not come until 2024, the second year of the state’s current two-year spending plan, suggesting that the governor is positioning for the possibility that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder will have sold the team by then.

A spokeswoman for Youngkin did not comment on the timing, but noted that Youngkin has said before that he hoped to work with lawmakers next year to explore another stadium deal. “The governor will always put the best interests of Virginia’s taxpayers first,” spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said via text message.

Virginia lawmakers rejected a variety of stadium incentive deals early this year amid controversy over accusations against Snyder of sexual improprieties and sexual misconduct, all of which he has denied.

Officials in Maryland and the District also bowed out of the effort to woo the team. The Commanders are committed to playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., until 2027 but are hoping to build a new facility somewhere in the region.

Earlier this year, Snyder — who has been the subject of NFL and congressional investigations — signaled that he is exploring the sale of all or part of the team. That could provide a reset for area officials to reconsider a deal.

“I don’t see any downside in continuing to gather information regardless of the team’s ownership discussions,” state Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D- Fairfax), whose district includes a potential stadium site, said via email. “It is a $3 billion entertainment complex that would be a major economic catalyst and have a major positive impact on quality of life in Eastern Prince William County if it is done correctly.

In the 2022 General Assembly session, Virginia lawmakers debated incentive packages that ranged as high as $1 billion to lure a stadium development complex that could also include a convention center, retail, hotels, restaurants and housing. Early proposals would have allowed the team to take a share of the state tax revenue generated by the site.

Lawmakers trimmed the potential deal to the $300 million range until even its bipartisan sponsors backed away in the face of public disapproval of Snyder’s ownership.

The new Virginia proposal would have to be approved by the General Assembly, which convenes its next session on Jan. 11. According to the language of Youngkin’s suggested budget amendment, the money would be used to “develop relevant capabilities, conduct planning, and evaluate potential economic incentives related to the relocation of the Washington Commanders to the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

It adds that “any package of potential incentives, including the establishment of a potential Stadium Authority, shall be developed in the best interest of Virginia taxpayers.”

Youngkin has voiced support for developing a pro football stadium in the past.

The team has pursued potential sites with local governments in Loudoun and Prince William counties. Loudoun officials have worked with the Commanders to consider locating at the Waterside development, while the team has acquired the rights to purchase a 200-acre site in Woodbridge in Prince William.

Maryland’s legislature approved a $400 million deal earlier this year to develop an area around the current stadium in Landover but declined to provide any assistance for building a new stadium. Members of the D.C. Council, meanwhile, have voiced support for developing the site of the team’s old RFK Stadium, but primarily as housing; they opposed helping Snyder build a new facility.

