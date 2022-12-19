D.C. brokers deal to keep apartment building affordable for 25 years

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What started with a lawsuit over allegations of crumbling walls, insufficient heat and rats running around the Hawaii-Webster Apartments ended this week with an unusual settlement agreement that D.C. officials said will go beyond repairs. It will guarantee that the Ward 5 apartments remain affordable for the next 25 years.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), whose term ends at the end of this year, described the settlement as a “major victory” for affordable housing in the District at a time when housing prices have continued to climb and D.C. has for years struggled to retain and create enough affordable housing to keep up with the needs of low-income families.

In a historic first, the attorney general’s office folded a covenant into their settlement with property owners. This agreement would supersede any sale and be tied to the land itself rather than its owner. That means even if the landlord were to sell the property, the covenant would ensure that all 88 units of the Northeast Washington apartment complex would remain rent-stabilized for the next 25 years.

The covenant is immediately applicable to the sale of two vacant buildings on the property that residents have long worried would be redeveloped and turned into market-rate units, thereby driving up prices and potentially displacing more low-income families.

The settlement agreement comes nearly a year after the attorney general’s office filed suit over health and safety issues inspectors identified at the property, which spans several blocks on Hawaii Avenue NE and Webster Street NE.

Part of the lawsuit’s resolution also requires the owners to pay $1 million after the sale of the two vacant buildings is complete. The majority of that money will be put toward rent refunds to tenants, who suffered dangerous and, the attorney general said, illegal conditions for many months. Whatever is left will help to repay the District for some of the cost of litigation.

“It strikes yet another blow against an illegal and immoral business model that drives long-time residents out of their homes,” Racine said in a statement Monday. “This settlement puts money back in these families’ pockets and puts a permanent stop to a development plan that would have displaced the tenants. Instead, these residents — and dozens of others — will continue to have access to affordable homes through a covenant that will stabilize rent at this complex for 25 years.”

After Mark Mlakar of M Squared Real Estate LLC purchased the property in late 2020, several residents said, tenants were approached about “relocating.” Some left, they said. But others refused, despite ongoing issues with rats and failing heat during cold-weather months.

Where else in the District would they be able to find a place they could afford, several asked.

“These properties are affordable to the tenants who live in them,” resident Donna Kelly, 55, said in an interview with The Washington Post earlier this year. “I like living here; it’s my neighborhood.”

The attorney general’s office said after filing suit and requesting a receiver in the case — a third-party appointed by and answerable to the court who oversees repairs needed to bring the building back up to code — the property owner began to make repairs that addressed some of the buildings’ biggest hazards, including replacing the boilers and remediating fire safety hazards. Under a court-supervised abatement plan, owners also began to implement more regular maintenance that, officials said, have “restored the property to habitable condition.”

The settlement agreement signed this week goes further and includes an option for tenants to have their apartments fully renovated. Should they take the owner up on that, the settlement states, the owner will be responsible for relocating the tenants while the renovations take place.

Fatima Guadardo, a tenant at the Hawaii-Webster apartments, said her family has endured water leaks, mold and an infestation of rats and cockroaches. But now, she said in a statement Monday, “things are much better.”

“This settlement will help bring a measure of justice for all we went through,” Guadardo said. “We work hard, but we can’t afford to pay much more in rent, so it gives me peace of mind to know that our rent won’t go up much in the coming years.”

