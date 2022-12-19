Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There is a place in Georgetown so sparkling and special that the first lady of France made it a point to visit — twice: Duke Ellington School of the Arts.

Dance students here performed for first lady Brigitte Macron when she visited last month, four years after her first visit. Weeks later, a student painter was honored by Vice President Harris after she picked one of his works for her holiday cards. The choir sang at Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's investiture ceremony. Just a couple weeks ago, a sophomore in the theater department starred in an adorable Nike commercial.

It’s a crown jewel of D.C.’s educational system, public and private.

But in a tale ripe for any joke about bureaucracy — oh, what alum Dave Chappelle could do with this — the D.C. Public School system is trying to absorb this little gem into its large and lumbering network.

One of the people signing a petition to “Save Duke Ellington” said simply this about the unique, dynamic institution: “We cannot afford to lose the school to bureaucracy.”

Why?

“Safety and operations,” were among the first words that Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee used when explaining the action to me. The school is a hybrid — run partly as a public school and a little like a nonprofit, with its own board, leadership and fundraising system.

It’s unusual, but it’s worked for nearly half a century.

The students want nothing to do with the public schools that many of them fled.

And they are speaking out — it’s an art school, of course they are. They’re making TikToks, posting petitions and writing opinions. They’re planning a massive protest this week, they’re sharing poignant stories about the school’s impact on their lives.

Many feel like Trinity Marshall, who wrote alongside her signature on a petition that “duke saved my life.”

I’ve been trying to stay out of it. That sophomore in the Nike commercial is my son’s friend and classmate — they are both students in the theater department. And years before I had kids, I was one of the non-accredited professionals in the community who worked with the students, advising their school newspaper. (I’ll never forget the students’ powerful take on the first day a metal detector was installed at an entrance. They were angry at the school, and despondent about the threat of school violence.)

The school (called DESA) was founded in 1974 by Peggy Cooper Cafritz, a philanthropist, educator and former head of the D.C. School Board, and Mike Malone, a leader in the D.C. theater scene. It operated as a free, public school available to any D.C. kid, as long as they passed auditions. It’s tough to get into, and tough to finish.

The kids have regular, rigorous academic classes (my son’s doing battle with chemistry and AP history this year) in a regulation school day taught by accredited DCPS teachers.

But at 3 p.m., they change into their arts block uniforms and head into what they call the “second day,” with a full slate of arts classes. This isn’t extracurricular level stuff. It’s a challenging, conservatory-level curriculum.

The folks who teach these classes are part of why the school is in DCPS’s sights. They’re unregulated, unaccredited. And they are part of what makes it so special. A recent Fordham University study of the school explained it:

“ … DESA’s selection of its school leaders and art teachers required that they were professionals in the arts community. This factor greatly contributed to the sustainability of the school and the acceleration of learning in the arts,” the study said.

Ferebee told me he understands the importance of that.

“I do want to reiterate that we are committed to the integrity and the quality of the arts program,” he said, before another round of negotiations between DESA and the school system on Monday. “It is something I’m very proud of, it is a phenomenal arts program, and you know we want to see it continue.”

Principal Sandi Logan isn’t so sure.

“We don’t have a clear plan from DCPS about what the transition would look like,” Logan told the Washington Informer.

“We don’t have evidence of arts education investments. Arts teachers across the public schools are talking about the level of arts programming decreasing every year,” she said. “The administrative structure needs to support our arts teachers. We need support for dual instruction and infrastructure.”

But those arts teachers aren’t necessarily accredited teachers. There were allegations in the past few years of sexual assault and one was charged with sexual abuse of a minor. That pushed DCPS into takeover mode. Washington crisis management eclipsing D.C.’s soul.

Let’s be clear. Any abuse of a minor is a horrible situation. But it’s not unique to this school and there’s no way to prove a different bureaucracy would have prevented this.

In 2019, a report found sexual abusers among teachers at Washington’s most elite, private schools: St. Albans, National Cathedral and Beauvoir. The former rowing coach at Walt Whitman — the prestigious and beloved public school in Bethesda that folks fleeing the city with their kids come to — just pleaded guilty this year to sexually abusing kids.

There is also an issue of pay. While DCPS pays the accredited, core teachers a salary comparable (though much less in some cases) to those in other schools, the arts teachers get meager compensation, most of which is allocated by the D.C. Council or generated through fundraising (oh, the school fundraisers).

The school and DCPS are still in negotiations. Both sides seem to like a pathway to licensing for the arts teachers that won’t limit access to an experienced and storied faculty by imposing mundane certification requirements that will allow more robust pay and better documentation of who is teaching.

“The school does well academically, it does very well arts-wise,” said D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D-At Large), who compared a DCPS plan to the Chinese takeover of Taiwan. “That community needs to be nurtured and supported.”

