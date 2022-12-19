The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Legal Issues

D.C. jail guard accused of spending union funds on New York vacation

By
December 19, 2022 at 12:27 p.m. EST
A former member of the union representing D.C. jail employees was arrested this weekend. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

A corrections officer at the D.C. jail is accused of spending thousands of dollars of union funds on a trip to New York where he caught a Broadway musical and an NBA game.

Andra Parker was chairman of the Department of Corrections Labor Committee from June 2018 to May 2019, according to a complaint unsealed Monday in D.C. federal court. He used the union’s bank account to spend $7,000 on a December 2018 trip to New York City for himself and three friends, prosecutors say, where they saw Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, watched the Washington Wizards play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and racked up a $4,000 bill at the Hilton Garden Inn Times Square.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The labor committee is part of the Fraternal Order of Police.

After booking flights from D.C., court records show Parker emailed Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations about whether there was space for people at a training program being held in New York that week. He was told the two-day event was already at capacity.

Prosecutors say Parker also spent union funds on other personal entertainment, including four tickets for a Sept. 25, 2018, Diana Ross concert at Strathmore in Bethesda, Md.

Parker was arrested Saturday on one count of wire fraud. As of Monday morning, he did not have an attorney listed in public court records.

A representative for the union could not be immediately reached for comment.

Loading...