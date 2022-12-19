D.C. jail guard accused of spending union funds on New York vacation

A corrections officer at the D.C. jail is accused of spending thousands of dollars of union funds on a trip to New York where he caught a Broadway musical and an NBA game.
The labor committee is part of the Fraternal Order of Police.
After booking flights from D.C., court records show Parker emailed Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations about whether there was space for people at a training program being held in New York that week. He was told the two-day event was already at capacity.
Prosecutors say Parker also spent union funds on other personal entertainment, including four tickets for a Sept. 25, 2018, Diana Ross concert at Strathmore in Bethesda, Md.
Parker was arrested Saturday on one count of wire fraud. As of Monday morning, he did not have an attorney listed in public court records.
A representative for the union could not be immediately reached for comment.