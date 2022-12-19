D.C. jail guard accused of spending union funds on New York vacation

A corrections officer at the D.C. jail is accused of spending thousands of dollars of union funds on a trip to New York where he caught a Broadway musical and an NBA game.

Andra Parker was chairman of the Department of Corrections Labor Committee from June 2018 to May 2019, according to a complaint unsealed Monday in D.C. federal court. He used the union’s bank account to spend $7,000 on a December 2018 trip to New York City for himself and three friends, prosecutors say, where they saw Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, watched the Washington Wizards play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and racked up a $4,000 bill at the Hilton Garden Inn Times Square.