Man crossing Arlington Boulevard struck by driver and killed

A 76-year-old man was struck by a driver and killed while crossing Arlington Boulevard on Sunday in the Falls Church area of Virginia, police say.
A driver of a 2003 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on the roadway. Police said the driver struck Machado, then crossed over two medians and hit multiple street signs and a pole before coming to a stop. Machado died at the scene, police said.
The driver was taken to the hospital, though they did not have life-threatening injuries. Police said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, and investigators are still trying to determine the driver’s speed.
Police said this was the 22nd pedestrian-related fatal crash in Fairfax County in 2022. There were 13 pedestrian-related fatal crashes this time last year.