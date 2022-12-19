Man crossing Arlington Boulevard struck by driver and killed

Gift Article Share

A 76-year-old man was struck by a driver and killed while crossing Arlington Boulevard on Sunday in the Falls Church area of Virginia, police say. Tomas Escudero Machado, of Falls Church, was killed in the early morning crash, Fairfax County police said. Attempts to contact Machado’s family were unsuccessful. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Police responded at about 6 a.m. to the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Westmoreland Road, according to a Monday news release. Police said Machado was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Arlington Boulevard from the road’s median strip. There was no crosswalk at the intersection, according to police.

A driver of a 2003 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on the roadway. Police said the driver struck Machado, then crossed over two medians and hit multiple street signs and a pole before coming to a stop. Machado died at the scene, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital, though they did not have life-threatening injuries. Police said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, and investigators are still trying to determine the driver’s speed.

Police said this was the 22nd pedestrian-related fatal crash in Fairfax County in 2022. There were 13 pedestrian-related fatal crashes this time last year.

