Zebra and giraffe bones found in traveler’s luggage at Dulles Airport

Found in the most unusual of places: zebra and giraffe bones in a traveler’s luggage at Washington Dulles International Airport. Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said last week that their agriculture specialists discovered the animal bones in the baggage of a woman from Fauquier County, Va. She told authorities she’d found them while in Kenya and kept them as souvenirs.

Having such bones is a violation of the Endangered Species and Lacey acts, along with parts of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Customs officials seized the bones on behalf of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“There are certain import and export rules that have to be followed when you’re transporting wildlife products that are protected — you have to get certain permits,” said Stephen Sapp, a spokesman for the customs and border protection agency.

Sapp said the woman told authorities she was on a trip and found them along a riverside at a property in Kenya and that the owner of the property told her she could have them. But Sapp said even though the owner said she could take them she still would have had to follow laws on importing and exporting wildlife items.

In a Twitter message, Stephen Maloney — director of field operations for the customs and border protection Baltimore field office — said, “Here’s something you don’t see everyday.” Under a photo of the bones that were seized, officials wrote, “Make No Bones About It — These Bones are Prohibited.”

The woman’s name was not released because she wasn’t criminally charged in the incident, which happened in mid-November.

She had at first declared that she had a small acacia tree twig. But after customs officials X-rayed her baggage and found “an anomaly,” authorities said, she then declared that she had the zebra and giraffe bones.

The traveler was released after officials got the bones. The acacia tree twig was allowed, officials said.

Kim Der-Yeghiayan, acting area port director of the border control’s area port of Washington, D.C., warned travelers to be careful about what items they try to bring along their travels. Typically, transportation and customs officials are dealing with people carrying weapons, firearms, fruits or pets on planes but rarely bones, authorities said.

In a statement, Der-Yeghiayan said, “I can appreciate travelers wanting to keep souvenirs of their vacations, but those souvenirs could violate United States or international law, or potentially expose our families, pets or our nation’s agriculture industries to serious animal or plant diseases.”

