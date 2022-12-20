D.C. Council approves housing authority overhaul in final meeting of 2022

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. Council on Tuesday narrowly voted to temporarily restructure the city housing authority's governing board amid a contentious public debate on whether problems at the agency could be sufficiently addressed through an emergency measure that was finalized just before the vote, during the legislature's final meeting of the year.

Though the D.C. Housing Authority has had issues for years, calls to modify DCHA's board increased drastically after a September report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development illuminated areas of poor oversight and mismanagement that have led to unsafe housing for public housing residents. While lawmakers agree that the 13-member board's current structure is failing, they have clashed over an emergency bill from Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and D.C. Council chair Phil Mendelson (D) which — in its final iteration — would reduce the board to 9 voting members.

Some council members in recent weeks have objected to the emergency proposal, arguing that it came together hastily and has been muddied by various amendments and changes. Others disliked that the plan replaces many of the current commissioners, including some of the agency’s most vocal critics — arguing that the board needs more independence from the Bowser administration.

Mendelson repeatedly tweaked the bill to respond to various concerns, including moves to increase the voice and representation of DCHA tenants, but he withdrew the proposal two weeks ago when it became apparent he did not have the nine votes needed to pass it.

The latest version of the proposal, which Mendelson introduced Monday, included an additional change: a 10th, nonvoting board member — the president of DCHA’s citywide resident advisory board. Other changes since the original limit the duration of the new board to two years compared to three, and add a requirement for the board to conduct four listening sessions with public housing residents by May 2023. The “Stabilization and Reform Board” will remain in place for two years.

“The council cannot completely control who’s on this board, so there’s no way around working with the mayor,” Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D) said, adding that the need for urgent change outweighs any issues with the legislative process. “What we have done by pushing the mayor and working with colleagues is get this bill in a position where it’s not just better, it’s good.”

Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) was among those who expressed concerns. She praised a separate, non-emergency bill to overhaul the board that was introduced last week by Council members Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) and Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2). Silverman and Pinto say that bill, which will need to be reintroduced next year, would allow for a more inclusive way to address issues at the agency — not just the board — with steps to address concerns about transparency and DCHA’s responsiveness to residents’ concerns.

“Fixing DCHA is urgent, but it cannot be so urgent that we don’t bring tenant voices and dissenting voices into the process to guide decision-making,” Lewis George said, adding that the hastened bill undermines public trust. “Why would we move an emergency without input from the tenants?”

Silverman, who is leaving the council after losing her reelection bid last month, also encouraged her colleagues not to vote for the emergency proposal: “Vote no, let the alarm-ringers stay on the board, and let the HUD report and the council’s accountability requirements actually push DCHA toward rapid corrective actions.”

The council voted 9-4 to approve the measure, just reaching the supermajority required for emergency bills. Lewis George, Silverman, Pinto and Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) voted “no.”

Following the council’s vote, DCHA released a statement thanking Bowser and the council “for their unwavering commitment, support and confidence in us as we work diligently to rebuild the agency. The passing vote to implement a restructured Board of Commissioners allows us to collaboratively govern and stabilize the agency in a renewed commitment to the residents we serve. We have work to do and look forward to doing it!”

The council passed several other measures in its final meeting of 2022, and the last meeting of its two-year council period. Many bills that first received a vote last week — like a measure to make Metrobus rides free in D.C. — were approved on second reading and will now go to Bowser’s desk.

Steve Thompson contributed to this report.

