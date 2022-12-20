At least 77 people died homeless in nation’s capital this year

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least 77 homeless people have died in the District so far in 2022, according to D.C.’s medical examiner, perishing by intoxication, hypothermia, homicide and other causes as officials and the White House battle a problem entrenched in American life. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight On Tuesday evening — the longest night of the year during which temperatures are set to drop below freezing — advocates in the city will hold an overnight vigil for those who died unhoused, sharing their stories and releasing data that largely tracks the District’s.

If the triple-digit death toll among D.C. unhoused residents in recent years is a guide, the number of dead is likely to dramatically increase as the medical examiner, whose statistics reflect a 90-day delay, completes additional autopsies and releases their results.

More than half of the “undomiciled” deaths in the District were due to intoxication, data show, with cardiovascular disease a distant second. Four killings and three deaths by hypothermia were also recorded.

The numbers appeared on track to easily exceed 100 as in recent years. In 2020, at least 180 homeless people died in the city — a number not far behind the nearly 200 homicides in the city that year — and 138 died in 2021, according to the medical examiner.

On Tuesday ahead of the vigil, Jesse Rabinowitz, senior manager for policy and advocacy at the homeless outreach organization Miriam’s Kitchen, shared a list compiled by advocates of 70 people who died without housing. The individuals were mostly identified by their initials and age.

Advertisement

Rabinowitz said that while detailed data was not available for all the people who died, 60 percent “were matched” to a housing voucher, but died before they could secure housing, and more than half were Black.

“They were in need of supportive housing immediately,” he said in an interview. “The fact that they died before … shows we have to move with more urgency.”

D.C. officials declined to comment.

This is the current list of people who died without housing in DC as well as the list of people who died after moving into housing. May their memories be for a revolution. Join @WashingtonPffc tonight @LutherPlace to honor their lives. pic.twitter.com/P5u7meEa8W — Jesse Rabinowitz 🔥🌹@jesserbnwtz@universeodon.com (@jesserbnwtz) December 20, 2022

The White House and officials around the country have announced new initiatives to fight homelessness in recent weeks, some that would dramatically change the way unhoused people are treated in encampments and on city streets.

On Monday, the Biden administration released a plan to reduce homelessness by 25 percent in the next two years, focusing on racial equity and affordable housing, among other initiatives.

Advertisement

Biden’s announcement came after New York’s mayor said earlier this month he would institutionalize mentally ill homeless people against their will and Los Angeles’s mayor declared a state of emergency to battle homelessness in a city where encampments are endemic.

D.C.’s efforts to contain homelessness have been no less dramatic. In the past three years, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has cleared encampments around Union Station and in other areas. Federal officials have also cleared encampments on federal land near the station and in parks.

In April, Bowser said the number of homeless people in the city hit a 17-year low, falling 47 percent since the city announced a plan to combat homelessness in 2015.

Joseph Mettimano, president and chief executive of Central Union Mission, a nonprofit that runs a homeless shelter near Union Station, said he’d known at least a dozen people who “perished on the streets” in his 20-year career. Remembering those who die is important, he said.

“It’s definitely a somber day but a good point in time to raise the profile of homelessness in the city,” he said of the vigil. “There is a whole group of human beings out there who need assistance.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article