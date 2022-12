Alaina Gertz, a police spokeswoman, said the man was pronounced dead. His name has not been made public pending notification of relatives. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a building in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW, just off 16th Street.

A man washing windows died Tuesday morning after he apparently fell at least two stories at a building in Northwest Washington’s Columbia Heights neighborhood, according to D.C. police.

Further details of the incident were not immediately available, including whether the man worked for a company and how he might have fallen. D.C. police said they are investigating.