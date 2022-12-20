Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In 1984, a year after their wedding, New Jersey natives Shawn and Susan Dilles prepared to move to the Washington area so Shawn could take a job with the feds. When Susan’s mother heard they were thinking of settling in Northern Virginia, she had a strong reaction: “Jews don’t go to Virginia.”

As Jews, she suggested, wouldn’t they feel more at home in Maryland?

“I can’t tell you how many people I’ve told that story to said, ‘I had that exact same experience,’” Susan said. “It’s so commonplace. It’s not the reality, but it’s totally the perception.”

It’s a perception that the couple — who did move to Virginia; Vienna, to be exact — try to dispel in their new book, “The Jewish Community of Northern Virginia.”

It’s one of Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America titles, comprising mainly photos from the past 125 years or so. Here are people like Simon Blondheim, who came from Germany and in 1850 opened a clothing store in Alexandria at the corner of Fairfax and King streets, and Menasha and Esther Sher, who in 1918 purchased a general store where the Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse stands today.

“We were very surprised what a rich and vibrant life was here, compared to what we had heard before we got here,” Shawn said. “For the next 30 years, it kept getting more and more so, bigger and more vibrant.”

When the pandemic hit, both the Dilleses had retired — Shawn as a federal analyst, Susan from the pharmaceutical industry. Finally, they had time to research the book, reaching out to local historical societies, synagogues and Jewish organizations.

Virginia’s first Jewish congregation was founded in Richmond in 1789. As with so much of our country’s history, it was strife that brought waves of Jewish immigrants to the United States. In 1848, a series of revolutions gripped central Europe. For Jews, Shawn said, this “tipped the balance from life being difficult to life being perilous. A lot of folks came here.”

A second wave began in the 1880s, after Jews were driven from their homes in pogroms that spread across the Russian empire. “Those areas were rocked by instability and violence,” Shawn said.

Because of the opportunities provided by the federal government, Washington was an attractive place to be. So was Virginia. Beth El, the first congregation in Northern Virginia, was founded in Alexandria in 1859.

The line that runs through the book is of a community that organized to meet its own needs. Benevolent societies raised money for Jewish cemeteries like Home of Peace, on South Payne Street in Alexandria. When parents were tired of driving their children to Maryland for the closest Jewish summer day camps, they created their own: Camp Achva.

The camp opened in 1969. For the first few years, it rotated among different synagogues. Today, its home is the Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, on Little River Turnpike. The large JCC itself is emblematic of the growth since the Dilleses moved to the area in 1984.

The book’s black-and-white photos include snapshots of some of the people who make up the community, such as Sarah Cohen, daughter of the owners of the Tabard Inn who runs Route 11 Potato Chips, based in Shenandoah County, Va. (Cohen seems as surprised as anyone that she wound up in the potato chip business.)

And there’s what Shawn calls the “crazy story” of Irwin Uran, pictured at the 2001 groundbreaking of Loudoun County’s first synagogue: Sha’are Shalom.

Because of the plain way Uran dressed, people thought he was an old farmer — “a poor, old farmer,” Shawn said.

He wasn’t. Uran was a decorated Army veteran who had assisted in the release of Dachau inmates during World War II. Troubled by what he’d seen in the war — and by the antisemitism he’d witnessed in the United States — Uran donated millions of dollars to charities to tell the story of the Holocaust. He wasn’t a poor farmer, but a man who had become wealthy through investment in the stock market.

Though Uran never attended the Loudoun synagogue, his gift funded its construction.

The book’s last chapter focuses on the Chabad, one of the most orthodox Jewish movements. They became active in Northern Virginia in the 1990s, adding to a mix that ranges from the most liberal of Jewish communities to the most conservative.

“They’ve covered the same amount of ground in 30 years that the other denominations covered in 100 years,” Shawn said. “They have now created some infrastructure that makes it possible for even the most religious folks to live down here.”

Shawn said he and Susan hope the book will refute the notion that Jewish people moving to the Washington area shouldn’t consider Northern Virginia. In other words: Don’t always listen to your mother-in-law.

