Police investigate fatal shooting, carjackings in Prince George’s

Prince George’s County police are investigating three carjackings and a fatal shooting that might have happened during another carjacking, all within a five-hour window Monday night, authorities said. The shooting, which took place at 11 p.m. in Largo, left 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas dead. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Police officials said the incidents do not appear to be connected, but that the department continues to pour resources into investigating carjackings, which have spiked every year since 2020.

The first three carjackings of the evening occurred across several communities along the county’s border with the District: in the 3300 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover at 6:20 p.m.; the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills at 8:30 p.m.; and the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights at 10:25 p.m.

At 11 p.m., officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo for a reported shooting. Prince George’s police found Thomas, of Largo, with gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital several hours later, police said.

In a news release, authorities said detectives are working to determine a motive and are investigating whether the shooting occurred during a carjacking.

The department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Police said in the news release that the department, in collaboration with the department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit and the Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Team, had arrested 89 adults and 104 juveniles on carjacking charges as of mid-December.

