A new council unwinds old plans for development in Pr. George’s

Prince George’s County’s incoming council launched its new legislative agenda last week, halting decisions made by the previous council and eliciting concerns about a changing vision for development. In some of their first moves in office, members of the self-proclaimed “people’s council” unwound rules established

by former council members for some projects that are already underway. The repeals — targeting text amendments to zoning legislation — will give the public more time to weigh in, supporters say, but dissenting members questioned the pace of change and the potential impact on developers left wondering how to proceed.

The actions, unusual for a council to undertake in a month that new members traditionally use to catch up on complex issues, highlighted competing visions for growth in the county. New council members say they want to see targeted development that area residents support. Some members who sat on the last council see the moves as stifling a more expansive direction from County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), who has said that more growth is needed to place Prince George’s on the same playing field as neighboring counties.

At-large member Mel Franklin (D) was the most vocal of objectors last week, admonishing the council for its haste and for signaling that the county is, in his words, “closed for business.”

“This is not the way you should do things,” Franklin said about zoning bills going straight into introduction without a reason or deadline. “You have several new colleagues who are just learning about the zoning ordinance. It’s not a great idea to rush this process when they are still trying to find out where the bathrooms are in this building, much less understand the zoning ordinance.”

The repeals come months after the county finished updating a 50-year-old set of rules governing development, a process that took eight years and $15 million to accomplish. The zoning ordinance went into effect in April.

The ordinance updated zoning rules and land usage for the county, eyeing transit-oriented communities and areas with growth potential.

Sydney J. Harrison (D-District 9) credited the old council with seeing the changes through, even as he acknowledged last week that what passed was far from perfect. The development industry has had some issues with provisions in the new ordinance, and, according to council chair Thomas E. Dernoga (D-District 1), some council members wanted to further the interests of developers by introducing last-minute bills, which never took effect. Resolution CR-3-2023 keeps those bills from taking effect until the issues are decided, he said.

Vice Chair Wala Blegay (D-District 6) pushed back on Franklin’s assertion that the repeals sent a disturbing message to developers, saying in an interview that many of the text amendments the new council repealed focused on residential projects.

The purpose of the repeals is to rein in sprawl that has led to newly built communities surrounded by emptiness or increased density in areas where current infrastructure can’t support the growth, Blegay said.

“We don’t need to increase our numbers of our population … where we’re building a home in every community, every place that there’s grass,” she said.

Dernoga echoed Blegay’s statements, saying the new council isn’t anti-development as Franklin claimed but advocates development where it makes sense.

“We will help incentivize development in the right places,” he said.

However, alarm bells went off for some developers and former political leaders in the county who were surprised by the new council’s actions.

An affordable-housing development of more than 100 units in Seat Pleasant was unexpectedly affected by the legislation, said Jacqueline Alexander, regional vice president of development for the Community Builders, a nonprofit developer that is undertaking the project.

“It creates serious challenges because, essentially, our project is on hold,” she said. “It means we cannot go forward. We cannot build the building we’ve been proposing. We essentially lose any resources we contributed to the project.”

Affordable-housing efforts were already curtailed under the zoning code established in April, which limited the density allowed at transportation hubs, Alexander said, restricting areas where low-wage workers could live and access transit.

Alexander noted that the Central Avenue corridor in Seat Pleasant hasn’t had investment for years. In the years ahead, she said, her organization will work with local advocates to help educate leaders about how broad strokes against development can hurt the progress they claim to want.

Council member Krystal Oriadha (D-District 7), who represents Seat Pleasant, told The Washington Post in a statement that the previous council acted against the new zoning ordinance and against the advice of the county planning board.

“Bringing quality development to District 7 is my top priority, but we must follow a fair and proper process that includes the voices of all stakeholders,” Oriadha said. “My door is open to all stakeholders who wish to discuss how we build a better District 7 and Prince George’s County.”

Franklin said he was worried that the new council was sending a message to developers that the county is “closed for business.”

“When I first came into office, I thought I knew a lot, too. And it turned out I didn’t,” he said. “We all have a lot to learn about issues of economic development. They’re complex, and it’s just not as straightforward as you might think it is.”

Blegay rebuffed Franklin’s assertion that the repeals could stifle growth, adding that there is a lot of development in the county that can’t be solely attributed to the items being repealed.

“Frankly, not every development in this county is quality,” she said. “That’s why we’re here. That’s why we got elected. And that’s why we’re doing these repeals, because some of the actions that have been done have been bad for the county, and whether it’s good for some business, it’s not good for the residents, and it doesn’t bring the quality development we need.”

Franklin remained unconvinced that his new colleagues understood the potential outcomes of their decisions:

“Have you read all these bills? … I’m just curious,” he said. “What is your view on the repeal? I’m just curious whether you’ve read it. Anybody know what you’re doing? Do you know what you’re voting on?”

