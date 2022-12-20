After 7-day campaign, Va. Democrats vote to nominate McEachin’s successor

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Just seven days after a pair of Virginia state senators launched their campaigns for Congress to fill the seat of Rep. A. Donald McEachin, voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to determine a winner in the Democratic primary, a race that was over in a flash. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (Richmond), who emerged as the establishment favorite, is going head to head with state Sen. Joseph Morrissey (Richmond), a renegade within the party who has largely mounted an outsider’s campaign.

Voters will be casting ballots in a firehouse primary Tuesday at eight locations across the district to select the nominee in the bid to succeed McEachin, who died after a battle with the secondary effects of colorectal cancer treatment.

The truncated campaign — with no TV ads, very little campaign infrastructure and almost no time for anything but getting out the vote — unfolded so rapidly based on the date Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) set for a special election: Feb. 21. Under state law, nominees must be chosen at least 60 days before the special election — so by Friday. Republicans selected their nominee, Leon Benjamin, who has previously lost twice to McEachin by over 20 points, at a party canvas on Saturday.

But because the district is so blue, Tuesday’s Democratic firehouse primary will likely determine the next member of Congress. Two other Democrats, Joseph Preston and Tavorise Marks, are also competing. Liam Watson, a spokesman for the state party, said ballots will not be counted until Wednesday morning starting at 10 a.m.

With just seven days to campaign, he and McClellan took vastly different approaches. The field narrowed after Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico) dropped out of the race just four days into it, saving Virginia Democrats the pain of having to pick between him and McClellan — the top two leaders of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus — and risk splitting the Black vote. Bagby’s exit unleashed more support for McClellan, as many of Bagby’s supporters united behind her at an event Friday — a consolidation Morrissey, who is not popular among the Richmond political establishment, alleged was all part of a plan to block him.

McClellan, a corporate lawyer who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor last year, landed almost every conceivable major endorsement under the sun in Virginia. Every Democrat in the Virginia congressional delegation backed her — Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, in fact, put out a radio ad for her over the weekend — and she has the blessing of McEachin’s widow, Richmond commonwealth’s attorney Colette McEachin.

McClellan held get-out-the-vote canvas launches with high-profile leaders like Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney over the weekend, and with former Del. Roslyn Tyler — who represented parts of Southside until she lost reelection last year — in Emporia. And on Sunday McClellan made abortion rights the focal point of her message, zeroing in on a key area where she and Morrissey, a self-described pro-life Democrat, notably diverge.

Morrissey, meanwhile, took a different tack. The twice-disbarred defense lawyer and former prosecutor held news conferences lambasting the system, living up to his moniker “Fightin’ Joe” — a nickname he received after getting in courthouse fistfights. He accused the state party of seeking to “anoint” McClellan in a process designed to help her — none of the eight voting locations are in the part of Chesterfield County where Morrissey lives — and sought to whip up support among voters who may be riled up by his claims, which Democrats dismissed.

Lacking the endorsement star-power of his rival, Morrissey kept a lower profile as he ramped up his get-out-the-vote efforts, holding pizza parties at low-income high-rises in Petersburg over the weekend and in Richmond on Monday. He’s highlighted his legislative achievements such as abolishing the death penalty, while leveraging his reputation as a maverick who doesn’t always fall in line to try to appeal to Republicans. John Fredericks, who chaired President Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 Virginia campaigns, urges Republican voters in one radio ad to come out to vote for Morrissey, despite a party rule requiring voters to affirm they’re Democrats and won’t oppose the Democratic nominee in February. “Sign their stupid pledge,” Fredericks says in the ad.

McClellan, if elected, would be the first Black woman to join the Virginia congressional delegation. And as vice-chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, McClellan has highlighted as part of her campaign some of the caucus’s major legislative priorities, such as expanding voting rights and affordable housing, for example. But Morrissey, who is White, is still popular with Black voters in his district as well, and despite McClellan’s avalanche of endorsements, political observers aren’t counting Morrissey out.

“As far as politics goes, don’t count out a guy who won an election while he was technically in jail,” Rich Meagher, a political science professor at Randolph-Macon College, said last week, referring to the time Morrissey was convicted in 2014 of contributing to the delinquency of a minor — a 17-year-old girl who he later married when she was an adult. He resigned from the House of Delegates, then won the special election to fill his own vacancy.

This story is developing and will be updated.

