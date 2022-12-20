Md. Gov.-elect Moore says bringing FBI to Pr. George’s a ‘personal priority’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) said Tuesday that relocating the FBI’s headquarters to Prince George’s County is a “personal priority” and called on the U.S. General Services Administration to make a decision that aligns with President Biden’s equity goals. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “In Maryland, we know that underinvestment in communities like Prince George’s County has held families back,” Moore said in a statement.

Moore’s comments come a day after House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer and U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, all Democrats from Maryland, negotiated at least a three-month delay in a decision on the relocation by inserting language about the headquarters into an omnibus federal spending package.

The “top priority must be to ensure a fair and transparent process in line with both congressional intent and with the administration’s commitment to addressing long-standing inequity in the siting of federal projects and agencies,” Hoyer, Cardin and Van Hollen said in a joint statement.

Prince George’s County officials and members of the state’s congressional delegation have been pushing back since the GSA — the government agency tasked with deciding on the move — released criteria in September that graded proximity to Quantico, Va., as its top priority and ranked promoting equity fourth out of five factors.

Conversations about relocating workers from the aging J. Edgar Hoover building in downtown D.C. stretch back more than a decade.

President Biden revived a plan to relocate to either Maryland, which has two sites in Prince George’s County, or Virginia, which has a site in Fairfax County. Securing the FBI headquarters would be an economic boon for either jurisdiction.

Moore, who is set to be sworn into office on Jan. 18, said he looks forward to working with the state’s congressional delegation to “seize this opportunity.”

