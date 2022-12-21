Rogue elderly llama apprehended off highway in Virginia, returned home

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After a brief excursion along a highway, a rogue 20-year-old llama has been returned home in Northern Virginia. Kolby, a black female llama, was spotted galloping down Fairfax County Parkway, near Popes Head Road, on Sunday night. She was subsequently caught by the county’s Animal Protection Police. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Llama drama! Our officers are prepared for anything. That doesn’t mean we’re still not surprised when we get a unique call for service. Always ready to give chase when a suspect flees, our officers and animal protection police (APP) encountered a nimble, furry suspect Sunday night. A passerby saw a llama out for a jog on the Fairfax County Pkwy near Popes Head Road. After eluding our officers, the llama was found in a backyard and safely taken secured by APP. A trailer was brought to safely transport the llama to the animal shelter. Posted by Fairfax County Police Department on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 Fairfax County Police Department released a video of officers locating and capturing the creature Tuesday. An officer can be heard saying, “We got the llama, standby for an address,” while the night vision camera closes in on Kolby.

According to a statement from the police department, officers were able to corral Kolby in a residential backyard with the assistance of the helicopter. Kolby continuously evaded capture before an officer “bear hug[ged]” her as she ran by and another got a rope around her. When she was subdued, a dog leash was configured into a halter for her, since the ones the officers had were too large for a llama.

Kolby made one final attempt to run off before the trailer that would be used to transport her to the animal shelter arrived. It took five units to hold on to her.

With no further escape attempts, officers brought Kolby to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter barn, where she was supplied with plenty of hay and water, according to animal shelter director Reasa Currier.

When animal shelter staff members came in Monday morning, Kolby was given breakfast and assessed. She was found to be in stable condition and “seemed to enjoy all the attention,” Currier said.

On Tuesday, the shelter was able to reach Kolby’s owner, and the llama was returned home. Kolby wanted a wild adventure in her later years, Currier believes. But she was glad the brief adventure was over.

“We’re just so happy that Kolby and her dad are back together,” Currier said.

