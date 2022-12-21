The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man dressed as officer shoots two, D.C. police say

Assailant appeared to wear badge in photo.

By
December 21, 2022 at 1:19 a.m. EST

Two people were shot in Northeast Washington Tuesday by an assailant who apparently posed as a police officer and wore a makeshift uniform, D.C. police said.

The gunshot victims, a man and a male juvenile, were seriously wounded and taken to hospitals police said. The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. in the 6000 block of Clay Street NE, according to the police.

The assailant who was representing himself as an officer was allowed in to a “residential facility,” about 3 p.m., police said, basing their account on preliminary investigation. After being let in, and following a brief conversation, the assailant drew a pistol and shot the victims, according to police.

Photographs released by police show someone with what appeared to be a badge on the front of his shirt or jacket. The back of the garment bore the word police in capitol letters.

The assailant fled in a car, and police are looking for him, they said.

