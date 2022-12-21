Man dressed as officer shoots two, D.C. police say

Two people were shot in Northeast Washington Tuesday by an assailant who apparently posed as a police officer and wore a makeshift uniform, D.C. police said.
The assailant who was representing himself as an officer was allowed in to a “residential facility,” about 3 p.m., police said, basing their account on preliminary investigation. After being let in, and following a brief conversation, the assailant drew a pistol and shot the victims, according to police.
Photographs released by police show someone with what appeared to be a badge on the front of his shirt or jacket. The back of the garment bore the word police in capitol letters.
The assailant fled in a car, and police are looking for him, they said.