Man dressed as officer shoots two, D.C. police say

The gunshot victims, a man and a male juvenile, were seriously wounded and taken to hospitals police said. The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. in the 6000 block of Clay Street NE, according to the police.

Two people were shot in Northeast Washington Tuesday by an assailant who apparently posed as a police officer and wore a makeshift uniform, D.C. police said.

The assailant who was representing himself as an officer was allowed in to a “residential facility,” about 3 p.m., police said, basing their account on preliminary investigation. After being let in, and following a brief conversation, the assailant drew a pistol and shot the victims, according to police.