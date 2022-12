The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue near Allentown Road in the Temple Hills area.

Police in Prince George’s County said they got a call reporting a shooting; when officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.