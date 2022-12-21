Counting goes slowly in Virginia’s 4th District Democratic primary

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Results were slow to come in the Democratic primary in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, in the race to succeed Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who died last month. More than 26,000 Democrats voted at eight locations across the district in the firehouse primary Tuesday, in a race largely between state Sens. Jennifer L. McClellan and Joseph D. Morrissey, both representing Richmond, plus two other Democrats. Lines stretched around entire buildings, while cars idled for blocks near polling sites. Volunteers began counting the ballots at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Seven hours later, they were halfway through the process. Susan Swecker, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia, and Alexsis Rodgers, chairwoman of the 4th Congressional District Democratic Committee, said volunteers were motivated to continue counting all night until they were done.

Eleven volunteers were counting each batch of ballots, then recounting them for accuracy. Initially, only five volunteers were counting, before the party decided reinforcements would be needed. The idea, Rodgers said, was to have as few hands as possible touching the ballots to ensure accuracy.

“We don’t have any fancy machines scanning the ballots. We’ve got hands, we’ve got brains, we’ve got calculators,” she said Wednesday afternoon. “We want to make sure this is done right and we’ll be here until we get it done.”

Tuesday’s turnout defied expectations for the primary election, which was held just seven days after the two major candidates, Morrissey and McClellan, announced their campaigns, and amid the holiday rush. Democrats Joseph Preston and Tavorise Marks were also competing. The party had started with 25,000 ballots but had to print more midway through the day.

The turnaround was fast because of the timetable set by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). Youngkin scheduled the special election for Feb. 21, and under state law, party nominees must be chosen at least 60 days before that, so by Friday.

Morrissey, an anti-establishment candidate with a reputation as a maverick in Richmond, had accused the state party of seeking to limit voting locations and helping McClellan by placing them in areas more favorable to her. Still, “I’ll play by their rules, and I’ll beat them at their game,” he said outside a busy polling place in Highland Springs on Tuesday, blaming the party for the long lines, which he said would have been avoidable with more locations.

Marks, in fact, filed a lawsuit charging that the limited nature of the primary suppressed the vote.

But Swecker and Rodgers, addressing some of that criticism, noted that they only had enough volunteers to staff eight locations and were putting the primary together with little time. Despite those limitations, Swecker said turnout was far higher than the last time the party ran a primary election in 2016, the year McEachin first ran for the seat. In that Democratic primary, 15,728 people voted. She swatted away allegations of suppression.

“Understand the process and what the 4th District was up against to come up with a plan that was open, accessible, easy to vote — and they did it. They met the challenge, and it is historic,” Swecker said. “Is it what we would have planned for? No, but Alexsis and the committee stepped up and met that challenge and came up with a plan that was pretty damn good.”

The one-week run unfolded without any major spending, flashy TV ads or typical campaign infrastructure. But McClellan captured major endorsements from party leaders, including every Democrat in the Virginia congressional delegation and McEachin’s widow, Collete McEachin, which some voters said was important for them to see. On Tuesday she showed up at a Richmond polling location before dawn with one popular Richmond resident, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), to vote with him.

McClellan, vice chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, is seeking to become the first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia. Her profile rose statewide after her unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for governor last year. But she has also been at the center of major legislative efforts in Richmond, such as leading environmental legislation that became law, the Virginia Clean Economy Act, and leading on abortion access bills and women’s rights legislation, including spearheading efforts to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

Support for McClellan from state and local leaders only increased after Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico) dropped out of the race and threw his support behind McClellan.

The consolidation behind McClellan led one political observer to describe the race as Morrissey against “the entire Democratic establishment.”

Morrissey has at times rankled party leaders given he doesn’t always fall in line — including on abortion, which he opposes. But despite several controversies in his political life, from courthouse fistfights to a relationship with a 17-year-old girl who as an adult became his wife, the twice-disbarred lawyer has retained popularity in his district, including among Black voters.

He is known for pursuing major criminal justice legislation, including abolishing the death penalty and seeking to improve conditions for prisoners, and framed his campaign as seeking to continue fighting for marginalized communities.

On Wednesday evening, Swecker and Rodgers said they would not be releasing partial results but promised updates on the progress of the count.

