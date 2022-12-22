Mom of Jackson-Reed student found slain in hotel demands answers

Gift Article Share

The mother of an 18-year-old Jackson-Reed High School student found fatally shot in a hotel room in the NoMa area last month said at a news conference Thursday that she is frustrated by an apparent lack of progress and answers about her daughter’s death. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “There’s been no updates on anything, so at this point I’m just lost,” said Toni Cole, whose daughter Akira Wilson was found slain at the Hilton Garden Inn on First Street NE on Nov. 19. “I’m trying to figure out when something will happen.”

Cole appeared at the news conference with Wilson’s grandmother, Dawn Perry, and their attorney, Keith Watters, in an effort to draw attention to the unsolved case. Watters noted that there is an outstanding $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, and said he hoped police would solve the case soon, so “somebody else doesn’t have to bury their son or daughter.”

A D.C. police spokesperson said that no arrests have been made, and that the case remains under active investigation.

Watters also revealed new details of the circumstances surrounding the death. He alleged that a now-former employee of the hotel rented the room where Wilson was found, and allowed Wilson to use it. Police had said previously they were seeking a person of interest in the case; Watters alleged that person had some type of interaction with the employee who rented the room. Police had said previously they were called to the area for the sound of the gunshot, and arrived to find Wilson fatally shot in the hotel room.

“We have a lot of questions of how a young man with a gun and apparent disguise can come into the hotel and not be questioned,” Watters said.

A representative for the Hilton Garden Inn declined to comment.

Wilson had been a senior at Jackson-Reed High School and took math and psychology classes at Trinity Washington University in hopes of jump-starting college work, according to relatives and the school. Perry said that her family has been unable to sleep trying to process the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season without Wilson.

“Without Akira, we are all broken. I don’t even know how we’re still standing because she impacted our life greatly,” Perry said. “Without her being here, it’s a total loss.”

Cole said that Wilson loved to bake and would make chocolate-covered strawberries and cupcakes during the holidays. This year, Cole said she hasn’t put up a tree or done any holiday shopping for Christmas.

“I don’t think I will even celebrate Christmas, which is unfair to my other children,” Cole said. “God gave me three kids and now I have two, and it’s killing me. I wake up, I see Akira. I close my eyes, I see Akira. … I don’t know how to go on without my daughter.”

In late November, around 100 of Wilson’s friends, classmates and relatives gathered by Jackson-Reed High School to release balloons in her memory. Cole said that several scholarships have been put in place in her daughter’s memory.

Cole said that since her daughter’s death, other mothers came to her with similar stories about losing their children. Her attorney noted that violence involving youths has been a persistent problem in D.C.

“I think there’s so much crime that it’s become business as usual,” Watters said. “The police, while well-meaning, have run out of ideas on how to prevent these crimes. Something is fundamentally wrong in our criminal justice system that these crimes keep occurring over and over again.”

