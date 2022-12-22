Man arrested in Baileys Crossroads area fatal crash

Gift Article Share

A man was arrested Monday in a two-car crash that killed a woman in the Baileys Crossroads area last May, Fairfax County police said. Tewodros Worku, 35, of Maryland, faces felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and hit and run, Fairfax County police wrote in a Thursday news release. Police said his arrest came from a May 24 crash that killed Gladis Suyapa Deras, 54, of Falls Church.

Police said Worku, who was driving a Honda Accord, struck a Volkswagen Jetta as it was turning into Skyline Plaza in the 3700 block of South George Mason Drive. The Jetta was driving southbound on the roadway while Worku was heading north, police said in May.

Deras, a passenger in the Jetta, died at the scene. Police said the driver of the Jetta was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Worku tried to flee the scene on foot after the crash with another person, officials said. Police at the time said Worku, who claimed he was a passenger in the car, was arrested on charges of being drunk in public. The other man was taken to the hospital for injuries that were life-threatening, authorities said.

Sgt. Jim Curry said police determined Worku had been driving the car after investigating forensic evidence from the crash but did not release further details. The other man does not face any charges in the case, Curry said.

Worku was detained in Prince George’s County and will be transported to the Fairfax County jail, Curry said. His case information was not posted Thursday in the county’s online court records system.

Members of Worku’s and Deras’s families could not be immediately contacted.

