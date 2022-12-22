The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of Dec. 22-28

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thursday, Dec. 22 Mormon Temple Festival of Lights: After operating as a drive-through in 2020 and taking 2021 off, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Kensington is welcoming visitors back to its annual Festival of Lights. More than 400,000 lights decorate the grounds, the church says, and displays include 84 crèches from around the world. Live entertainment is featured each night: On Thursday, it’s the swinging sound of the Northern Lights Dance Orchestra. Friday features the Olney Big Band. On Christmas Eve, an early (4 p.m.) performance includes dances from Pacific islands such as Samoa, Tonga and New Zealand. Christmas Day brings a program of carols at 7 p.m. The displays and music continue nightly into the new year. Open from dusk to 9 p.m.; most concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Free.

‘BAD Singalong’ at H Street Country Club: First things first: The name isn’t a description of the quality at this party at H Street Country Club’s bar, but an acronym for “Broadway and Disney.” For three hours, the soundtrack is nonstop musical favorites, with lyrics shown on screens. All you have to do is join in. It’s not karaoke — there’s no stage or microphone. Just singing along. For this holiday edition, the crowd will be belting out tracks that were among the most requested at 2022’s four previous events. 9 p.m. to midnight. Free.

‘Jack Frost’ at DC9: There are plenty of chances to watch heartwarming movies in the days before Christmas. And then there’s “Jack Frost.” Not to be confused with the 1998 comedy that finds Michael Keaton reincarnated as a snowman, the plot of this low-budget 1997 slasher flick features a serial killer who turns into a murderous snowman after a traffic accident involving a truck carrying genetic material from a lab. It screens at DC9 as part of the rock club’s holiday movie series. 7 p.m. Free.

Friday, Dec. 23

‘Messiah’ Sing-Along at the Kennedy Center: One of the season’s most boisterous — well, boisterous and joyful — events is the Kennedy Center’s “Messiah” singalong evening, which finds members of the Washington National Opera Orchestra; guest soloists; and a 150-strong chorus with members of the Congressional Chorus, the Northern Virginia Chorale and other local singing groups performing a free concert in the Concert Hall. While a limited number of advance tickets “sold out” for the performance, other seats are available to those in line on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 5:45 p.m. 6 p.m. Free.

Last-minute shopping ideas: It’s Dec. 23. If you still need to shop for gifts for a loved one — well, let’s save that discussion until after the holidays. But there are solutions, and not the kind that require spending way too much money on express shipping. The Downtown Holiday Market, which has taken over two blocks of F Street NW in front of the National Portrait Gallery, closes after Friday, but there’s still time to browse 62 vendors selling a wide variety of merchandise while snacking on mini-doughnuts or bratwurst and listening to jazz, klezmer and DJs. (Noon to 8 p.m. Free.) The 30th edition of the BZB Shop Til Ya Drop holiday market at the Shiloh Family Life Center in Shaw on Friday and Saturday features dozens of Black-owned businesses, some of which come from Atlanta or Africa to set up at the show. Look for art, fashions, home decor, dolls and other gifts. (10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.) And while it seems retro to go to a mall to hunt for the perfect present, that’s exactly what you’ll find at Tysons Corner Center. The Creative Collective Pop-Up features gifts from more than 40 local businesses and makers — prints, housewares, ornaments, jewelry — in the spacious former Arhaus Furniture location. (Open mall hours Friday and Saturday. Free.)

Festivus Miracles at the Improv: Five stand-up comedians take to the stage at D.C.’s best-known club to air grievances and perform feats of strength, providing some much-needed laughter at a busy time of year. (Thankfully, the Improv has a bar, so no hip flasks are needed.) Rallo Boykins, Matty Litwack, Dewayne White, Cerrome Russell and D. Lo perform two shows. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. $20; tables $60-$100.

‘Elf’ Toys for Tots Fundraiser at Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse: As “Elf” prepares to turn 20 next year, it has secured its place among the most-loved holiday movies, shown at the American Film Institute as well as neighborhood multiplexes. (Don’t tell Pulitzer-winning Washington Post film critic Stephen Hunter, whose 2003 review called “Elf” “utterly misbegotten” and “a clumsy, tedious ride.”) If you’re looking to spread some Christmas cheer, head to the Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse, which is hosting a screening and ugly sweater party with all proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots. The ugliest sweaters win prizes such as $100 gift certificates from Arlington bars and tickets for stand-up comedy nights. 7 p.m. $15.

Kuzy 777 Release Party at Juicy Brewing: Move over, Craig Laughlin. The Washington Capitals broadcast legend has helped produce a number of local craft beers in recent years, but now Caps center Evgeny Kuznetsov has his own. Kuznetsov worked with the brewers at Juicy, which opened in the original Aslin space in Herndon earlier this year, to produce a dry-hopped Vienna lager with fruity Strata hops. “Our whole team is immensely proud to have a beer made together with and in honor of Kuzy,” Juicy owner Anton Sagan said in a press release. Get a taste when the Capitals take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night, as Juicy is hosting the first of a series of Capitals viewing parties in its taproom. For those who have other plans, 16-ounce cans — complete with an outline of Kuznetsov doing his trademark bird celly — will be available to go, beginning at noon. 7 p.m. Free admission.

Christmas (and not-so-Christmas) drag shows: Nellie’s Sports Bar’s Saturday drag brunch comes with a festive twist this week. This Christmas Eve, grab a bite at the all-you-can-eat brunch buffet and enjoy a first mimosa or bloody mary on the house while singing along to Mariah-worthy performances by drag queens. (Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. $50.) But if the festivities aren’t your thing (or if you’ve finally tired of the now-months-long holiday season), check out Jane Saw and Dabatha Christie’s anti-Christmas Christmas show on the night before the night before Christmas at Slash Run. (Friday at 9 p.m. $15.)

Saturday, Dec. 24

Bagel Ball vs. MatzoBall: Two dance parties targeted at Jewish singles are facing off across Connecticut Avenue on Christmas Eve. On one side, at Decades, you’ve got the MatzoBall, a party that began in Boston in 1987 and, it boasts, now attracts thousands of revelers at parties from New York to Los Angeles to Boca Raton and was once described in Cosmo as “Tinder IRL.” Beyond regular admission, there’s a cut-the-line ticket, as well as VIP tables with minimum spends ranging from $600 to $2,000. (9:30 p.m. $40.) Over at Public Bar, the Bagel Ball seems a bit more low-key, with DJs, drink specials, “heavy snacks (including bagels)” and a dreidel-spinning competition. Arrive before 10 p.m. for a free drink. (9 p.m. $25.)

Holiday movies at the Runaway: Christmas Eve can be a bit of a dead zone for bars, especially those that regularly feature live music. Instead of a band, the Runaway offers a doubleheader of 1980s holiday classics: “A Christmas Story” at 4 p.m. and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 6. Order a burger and a beer and settle in. Doors open at 11 a.m. Free.

Sunday, Dec. 25

All-Star Christmas Day Jazz Jam at the Kennedy Center: On a day when much of Washington comes to a halt — Smithsonian museums closed, clubs and theaters dark — the Kennedy Center offers entertainment to perk up the evening. Since the late ’90s, the performing arts citadel has offered a Christmas Day Jazz Jam, once hosted by legendary bassist Keter Betts and now led by brothers Chuck (vibraphone) and Robert (piano) Redd. Join the Redds and a team of musicians, including vocalist Lori Williams, for a free evening of seasonal favorites and chestnuts in the Concert Hall. The concert will also be live-streamed, if you’d rather watch from home after dinner instead of making the trek to Foggy Bottom. A limited number of free tickets are available in advance through the Kennedy Center website, and these tickets must be picked up by 5:45 p.m. on the day of the performance. All other seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. 6 p.m. Free.

Our By the Way colleague Gabe Hiatt put together a solid list of places to spend a secular Christmas in D.C., with restaurant, bar, movie and sightseeing recommendations. Here are a few more:

Movies: There’s nothing wrong with going to see “Avatar: The Way of Water” or “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the local multiplex, but if you want to get in the spirit of the season, AFI Silver Theatre is showing “The Muppet Christmas Carol” (11:30 a.m.) and “Miracle on 34th Street” (11:45 a.m.) as part of its Holiday Classics series. $10; $5 for children 12 and younger.

Christmas Day Brunch at the Fairmont: Keep the Christmas festivities going after an early morning of celebration with a meal at the Georgetown hotel. Wear your Christmas pajamas — or don’t bother changing before you head to M Street NW — and enjoy a traditional all-you-can-eat brunch with upscale additions, like charcuterie platters and a seafood station by chef Jordi Gallardo, in the hotel’s festively decorated Colonnade restaurant. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $159; $59 for children ages 5 to 12; free for children under 5.

Some other ideas: The NFL doesn’t stop for the holiday, so Crystal City Sports Pub is open at 8 a.m. for pre-gaming needs. In Bethesda, Caddies on Cordell opens at 11:30 a.m. for football viewing. Lyman’s Tavern opens at 11 a.m., and while the kitchen is closed all day, the bar traditionally orders a large spread of Chinese from the nearby Johnny’s carryout, which is available from 6 p.m. until it runs out. (Free.) As You Are Bar on Barracks Row opens at noon for a “Coffee and Conversation” mixer hosted by Go Gay D.C., and the regular Sunday night karaoke with KJ Amanda Vox at 7 p.m. (Free.) Grab a spot at the zinc bar at Bistrot du Coin for a glass of red wine, beginning at 4 p.m. Trade opens at 5 p.m., and happy hour runs until 8. Bloomingdale’s Showtime opens at 8 p.m. for beer-and-a-shot combos. This list will be updated.

Monday, Dec. 26

The Premier League returns: If you got used to waking up early to go to a bar and watch soccer during the World Cup, you might as well keep doing it throughout the holidays. The English Premier League returns from its month-long break with a slate of seven games. The featured match is a London derby between West Ham and league leaders Arsenal at 3 p.m. Watch with the West Ham fans at Across the Pond or the Arsenal fans at Lou’s City Bar. Other viewing parties include Everton at Across the Pond to watch their match with Wolves at 10 a.m.; Newcastle at Hawk and Griffin in Vienna at 10 a.m. to watch the match against Leicester; and Liverpool fans at the Queen Vic and Crystal City Sports Pub for their 12:30 p.m. kickoff against Aston Villa. (Per the D.C. Spurs group, the Irish Channel is not opening for their 7:30 a.m. derby against Brentford.)

