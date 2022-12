One pedestrian is dead and another one was seriously hurt after a crash in Montgomery County.

Police said the incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday near Muddy Branch Road and King James Way in the Gaithersburg area.

An initial investigation found the two pedestrians were hit by an SUV that was headed south on Muddy Branch Road. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.