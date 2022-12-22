McClellan wins 4th District Democratic primary in bid to succeed Rep. McEachin

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

State Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan, who has served for more than 16 years in the Virginia General Assembly, has won the Democratic nomination to succeed Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) in the 4th Congressional District after his death last month — putting her on track to become the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.

McClellan (D-Richmond) defeated state Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond) in a breakneck campaign that ran just seven days, starting with three major candidates and narrowing to two as Virginia Democratic leaders coalesced behind McClellan and left Morrissey to go his own way.

McClellan will face Republican Leon Benjamin in a special election Feb. 21, but the Richmond-based seat is expected to remain blue. Benjamin lost to McEachin by 30 points in the general election last month. McEachin, who had long battled the secondary effects of colorectal cancer treatment, died soon after he won reelection.

Advertisement

McClellan entered the campaign with pledges to continue McEachin’s legacy, and she received the blessing of his widow, Collette McEachin, as well. McClellan had succeeded McEachin in the state Senate after he was elected to Congress in 2016 and had been friends with him for two decades.

“He was a champion for the 4th, a social justice champion who really brought a servant leader’s heart to solving problems and improving people’s lives, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the past 17 years — fighting for an opportunity for many communities that are often ignored,” McClellan, 49, said in an interview last week.

She pointed to major environmental legislation she led that became law, such as the Virginia Clean Economy Act, as she vowed to pick up McEachin’s work in Congress on environmental justice. And as she framed her campaign in historic terms, she emphasized the value of having a Black woman at the table on women’s issues, particularly those affecting Black women disproportionately, such as maternal mortality. McClellan, the first woman to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates while pregnant, had prioritized women’s and family issues, such as fighting for domestic workers’ rights and spearheading efforts to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

Advertisement

Running in the aftermath of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, she also pointed to her leadership on abortion rights legislation in Virginia — in sharp contrast to Morrissey, who opposes abortion.

“Every issue is a women’s issue. There are some that impact women, and Black women in particular, differently. But every issue impacts us in a way that sometimes our voice and our perspective is not heard, because we don’t have a seat at the table,” McClellan had said in the interview, “and it’s really time that Virginia’s congressional delegation have that voice and that perspective.”

Still just months removed from the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe, scores of women at polling places across the district Tuesday said they were fired up to vote for McClellan to protect abortion rights and women’s rights.

Advertisement

“I’m scared women’s rights are going to go away, by the wayside — it feels like it’s going in reverse,” said 67-year-old McClellan voter Wynne Ntube, who lives in Henrico County.

“I’ve known Joe a long time. He is a fighter for the people as well — but Jennifer is more in touch with women,” said Sharon Broaddus, a 72-year-old Varina resident. Plus, she said, she was turned off by some of Morrissey’s past controversies. The twice-disbarred lawyer was convicted in 2016 for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a 17-year-old girl whom he later married as an adult, and earned the nickname “Fighting Joe” after multiple courthouse fistfights.

“Joe has a history,” she said. McClellan is “sound. She cares about the people. She’s genuine.”

McClellan, vice chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, was helped to victory with backing from virtually every corner of the Virginia Democratic Party, securing support from all eight Democrats in the Virginia congressional delegation, plus a host of state and local leaders. In fact, one political analyst, Bob Holsworth, described the race as Morrissey against “the entire Democratic establishment.”

Advertisement

McClellan perhaps got her biggest boost after Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico) — the chair of the Black Caucus — decided to drop out of the race. The dueling candidacies of both Black Caucus leaders had threatened to split the Black vote and tested the loyalties of Richmond political leaders close to both of the lawmakers. The situation reminded some of when McClellan and former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy each launched bids to become the first Black female governor, but both ended up losing to Terry McAuliffe in the Democratic primary last year.

But Bagby’s exit in this race avoided those tough choices for political leaders and voters, with many of his backers lining up behind McClellan instead.

Morrissey had taken multiple opportunities to accuse Democratic Party leaders of seeking to “anoint” McClellan and block his campaign, including by playing politics with voting locations; none of the eight were in the part of Chesterfield County where Morrissey lives, or other areas where he had support.

Advertisement

Still, as he mounted an outsider’s campaign, the senator was clear-eyed about the political realities.

“I will either go to Congress or I will go right back there to the state Senate, and I will walk into that Senate caucus and I will look at them and I’ll say, ‘I’m back,’” Morrissey said last week.

Turnout across the district Tuesday exceeded expectations, as more than 26,000 voters cast ballots at the eight designated locations in the Democratic firehouse primary. The Democratic Party of Virginia had printed 25,000 ballots to start and needed to print more midway through the day.

Lines wrapped around buildings and traffic backed up for blocks. But Liam Watson, spokesman for the party, said the party did not have the volunteers to staff more than eight locations.

Some who came out had only learned of the election by word of mouth that morning — but were not the kind to miss a chance to vote. “I didn’t even realize until my wife told me today. I was like, what?” said Valentin Rodriguez, a 63-year-old Chesterfield resident standing with his wife and daughter in a line that circled the library. But Rodriguez and his wife typically volunteer as election workers and believe strongly in remaining engaged in the democratic process. So Rodriguez quickly did his research, and, familiar with McClellan’s work in the state Senate, was set on casting his ballot for her.

“She wants to carry the mantle for McEachin and push for a lot of things he had on his agenda,” Rodriguez said.

Gregory S. Schneider contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article