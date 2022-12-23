D.C. hospital staff busy on phones when patient was killed, advocates say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An advocacy group said in a report Wednesday that staffers at D.C.’s public psychiatric hospital were looking at their phones and a computer when a patient was gruesomely killed earlier this year. Authorities said David Dowdell, a 65-year-old patient who was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, was killed by another patient who had wandered into his room during a March night at St. Elizabeths Hospital.

In the early hours of March 9, investigators found patient Charles Lee standing over Dowdell, twisting his foot on his neck in a blood-spattered room where two broken plastic spoons lay nearby, according to court documents.

Lee, 28, of Southeast Washington, was charged with first-degree murder in Dowdell’s death. Court records indicate the case is pending.

He told police he “just needed to kill someone,” court documents said, and he sharpened a spoon to use as a weapon to give Dowdell “a quick death.” Police said that, according to Lee, he bit Dowdell’s throat “just for safety” after he strangled him.

Lee’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

In a report released Wednesday, Disability Rights D.C., the federally mandated advocate for patients at St. Elizabeths, said Dowdell was killed after staff “failed to follow multiple Hospital policies that were designed to prevent just such incidents and protect the safety of the patients.” (Dowdell was referred to by a pseudonym in the report.)

A review of video footage showed Lee exiting his own room five times before finally entering Dowdell’s as seven staff members meant to monitor patients looked at phones and a computer, talked to each other, or simply weren’t present, the report said.

One nurse who did walk through the hallways with a flashlight passed Dowdell’s room while Lee was inside but did not look through the window, then falsely reported that Dowdell and the other patient were in their beds, the report said. In addition, a security guard assigned to the unit was not present, according to the report.

“All staff persons who were working that night on the unit grossly neglected their duties,” the report said. “If the staff persons had been adhering to Hospital policies and fulfilling their required duties that night, they should have been able to intervene to prevent this horrible tragedy.”

The report recommended that the hospital review footage to determine whether staff are fulfilling their assigned duties and conduct random inspections, among other measures.

In a statement, the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health said that St. Elizabeths “strengthened its safety protocols” immediately following Dowdell’s death, including doubling the number of nursing staffers who conduct safety checks and reviewing videotapes to make sure protocols are being followed. The hospital also took “appropriate personnel actions,” according to the statement, including firing some staffers and retraining others.

“The Department of Behavioral Health is committed to providing a safe, healing environment at Saint Elizabeths Hospital,” the statement said.

Andrea Procaccino, a staff lawyer at Disability Rights D.C., said Dowdell’s death was the result of “gross neglect.”

“This was a locked unit,” she said. “These are people who are trained to prevent such a thing. … They didn’t do their job.”

St. Elizabeths is the nation’s first federally funded mental hospital, founded in 1855. Its patients include some criminal defendants awaiting competency hearings or found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The hospital has often been criticized by advocates, most recently for outbreaks of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, its allegedly excessive use of restraints and its response to the coronavirus.

