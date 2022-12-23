The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

D.C. region braces for brutal cold and wind on Friday

By
December 23, 2022 at 10:10 a.m. EST
Coastal flood warnings in effect in the Northeast are in dark green shaded areas. Coastal flood advisories are colored in light green. (National Weather Service)

The D.C. region prepared for a dramatic shift in weather Friday, with temperatures predicted to plunge below freezing as travel was snarled by a Midwest storm two days before Christmas.

The District issued a hypothermia alert and a severe weather alert Thursday at 7 p.m. as unseasonably warm weather moved out of the area. Thermometers were expected to stay in the teens and 20s through the weekend, dropping into the single digits overnight.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The Capitol Weather Gang monitors the coming storm

D.C. officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the holiday’s effect on the city’s hypothermia centers, which are activated when temperatures, including wind chill, fall below freezing. Anyone who needs shelter or sees someone in need of shelter may call the city’s Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or dial 311.

Though roads were largely free of accidents early Friday, train travel was impacted, with some Amtrak service canceled on routes through the Midwest. Travel between New York and Washington did not appear affected early Friday.

Though wind gusts of up to 50 mph were expected, power outages were limited early Friday.

Loading...