D.C. region braces for brutal cold and wind on Friday

The District issued a hypothermia alert and a severe weather alert Thursday at 7 p.m. as unseasonably warm weather moved out of the area. Thermometers were expected to stay in the teens and 20s through the weekend, dropping into the single digits overnight.

The D.C. region prepared for a dramatic shift in weather Friday, with temperatures predicted to plunge below freezing as travel was snarled by a Midwest storm two days before Christmas.

D.C. officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the holiday’s effect on the city’s hypothermia centers, which are activated when temperatures, including wind chill, fall below freezing. Anyone who needs shelter or sees someone in need of shelter may call the city’s Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or dial 311.