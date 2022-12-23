D.C. region braces for brutal cold and wind on Friday

The D.C. region prepared for a dramatic shift in weather Friday, with temperatures predicted to plunge below freezing as travel was snarled by a Midwest storm two days before Christmas.
D.C. officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the holiday’s effect on the city’s hypothermia centers, which are activated when temperatures, including wind chill, fall below freezing. Anyone who needs shelter or sees someone in need of shelter may call the city’s Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or dial 311.
Current morning temps are in the 30s & 40s with readings close to 50 degrees up across northeast #Maryland. By 1pm, temps take a 20-30 deg. plunge into the teens & 20s. Locations west of the Allegheny Front will be below zero before sunset. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/zULI1F2gDO— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 23, 2022
Though roads were largely free of accidents early Friday, train travel was impacted, with some Amtrak service canceled on routes through the Midwest. Travel between New York and Washington did not appear affected early Friday.
Forecasted Severe Winter Weather Causes Service Changes Update pic.twitter.com/T0Bx0GNAmT— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 23, 2022
Though wind gusts of up to 50 mph were expected, power outages were limited early Friday.