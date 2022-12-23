Man wanted in killing of AU professor picked up in Mexico after 12 years

Gift Article Share

A yoga instructor long wanted in the 2010 killing of an American University accounting professor was arrested in Mexico this month, authorities in Maryland said Friday as they anticipated his extradition to the U.S. to the face charges. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “We are happy they were able to snatch him after all the years,” said Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, who praised the work of Mexican authorities and the FBI. “This is a fabulous outcome to get this guy in custody.”

The popular professor, Sue Marcum, was found killed inside her Bethesda home on Oct. 25, 2010. Investigators initially suspected a break-in, but eventually zeroed in on Jorge Landeros, who had met her during a Spanish class he taught. Investigators learned they had financial ties, including a life insurance policy, and identified that as his motive. But he had fled to Mexico, they wrote in court papers.

“It was a heinous crime,” Jones said. “I thought it was just coldblooded to do what he did for money.”

Landeros held dual citizenship in Mexico and the United States, according to authorities.

Jones said he doesn’t know yet how Landeros spent the last 12 years. The chief did note that Landeros had spent time in Juarez, Mexico, but was captured in the Mexican state of Jalisco. For many years, Jones said, Landeros “was smart enough to be on the run when he needed to be on the run.”

Advertisement

Jones said Landeros may have grown complacent: “Maybe over time he thought he would never be caught.”

In a series of interviews with The Washington Post by telephone from Mexico years ago, Landeros denied that he killed Marcum but volunteered that he was the sole beneficiary of her half-million-dollar life insurance policy and that they invested money together.

He said they at one point they were in a relationship but it didn’t move further. He said he was not in the United States in late October 2010, when Marcum, 52, was slain.

The FBI declined to comment Friday.

Landeros has been charged by authorities in Montgomery County with first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison, and also faces a federal count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Online court records in both cases do not indicate if he has retained an attorney.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article