Beltway briefly shut down overnight after two-car collision

The Beltway was shut down for a time early Saturday morning after two cars collided on the inner loop and one caught fire, authorities said.

At about 1:40 a.m., two cars traveling on the inner belt between Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road collided. One car veered off to the left, struck a Jersey barrier and caught fire, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, which responded to the crash. The driver in this car was able to evacuate the vehicle on his own, he said.