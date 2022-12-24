The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Beltway briefly shut down overnight after two-car collision

December 24, 2022 at 4:07 p.m. EST
The Beltway was shut down for a time early Saturday morning after two cars collided on the inner loop and one caught fire, authorities said.

At about 1:40 a.m., two cars traveling on the inner belt between Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road collided. One car veered off to the left, struck a Jersey barrier and caught fire, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, which responded to the crash. The driver in this car was able to evacuate the vehicle on his own, he said.

The second driver veered to the right and hit the guard rail and was trapped in the car for a time, Piringer said. Both drivers were transported to the hospital. Authorities did not release the name of either driver.

Authorities shut down traffic and put out the car fire. Water used to extinguish the fire froze and created ice on the road for a time.

