Beltway briefly shut down overnight after two-car collision

The Beltway was shut down for a time early Saturday morning after two cars collided on the inner loop and one caught fire, authorities said.
Update - IL I495 btwn Ga Av & Colesville Rd., two (2) car collision, 1 vehicle veered off to left (hit Jersey wall/caught fire), other vehicle veered off to right (hit guard rail & driver was trapped), debris & water from firefighting turned to ice (temp -6°) blocked IL Beltway https://t.co/H2O3IThDxA pic.twitter.com/kxq7peMmQp— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 24, 2022
The second driver veered to the right and hit the guard rail and was trapped in the car for a time, Piringer said. Both drivers were transported to the hospital. Authorities did not release the name of either driver.
Authorities shut down traffic and put out the car fire. Water used to extinguish the fire froze and created ice on the road for a time.