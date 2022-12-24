It’s cold out there! D.C. area bundles up as pipes freeze, power goes out

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A layer of ice covered the Capitol Reflecting Pool in D.C. on Saturday as 8-year-old James Taylor ventured to the edge. He touched it with his shoe — keeping his weight over dry land — as his younger sister, Katie, watched from a safer distance.

"It was real solid," James reported afterward. "Super hard. And I saw leaves frozen in it."

The siblings were paying an unplanned visit to their aunt’s house in the District after the power went out at their home in Germantown, Md.

“When the cold front came in yesterday, a couple of trees went down,” said their mother, Juli Taylor. “It was just our neighborhood. But Pepco was working on it all day.”

Much of the region was similarly trying to make the most out of the extreme cold, which threatened to thwart even the best-laid holiday plans. Saturday marked the third coldest Christmas Eve on record at the measuring station at Reagan National Airport, with lows in the D.C. area reaching the single digits.

More than 50,000 people in the region lost power, water pipes froze and broke, and the D.C. Public Service Commission asked all residents to conserve electricity through Christmas morning. Public officials across the District, Maryland and Virginia declared cold weather emergencies, opening shelters and urging residents to stay indoors. More than 60 flights were canceled on Saturday at Reagan, according to FlightAware, stranding travelers amid peak holiday season.

Historically COLD in the DMV on 12/24 -- Lows this AM were mostly in the single digits (see map); officially 9 in DC (at Reagan National) -- 3rd coldest on Christmas Eve on record.



It's still extremely cold with temps around 10-12 and wind chills in the single digits below zero. pic.twitter.com/2RDf9c0Aeb — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) December 24, 2022

Similar if not more extreme weather blasted cities across the country in what the National Weather Service called a “once in a generation” storm, imposing dangerous conditions from Washington state to Florida. Cities used to blistering winters like Chicago and Detroit shut down holiday attractions and told people to stay inside. The temperature in Denver dropped by 37 degrees in a single hour, a record-breaking plunge. And the arctic storm brought Buffalo to a standstill, leaving two people dead in separate incidents after emergency responders could not reach them.

Christine Alexander, director of electric operations for Pepco, said her crews across the D.C. area had been working 16-hour shifts to bring back electricity — taking breaks to warm up in their cars. John Lisle, communications director for D.C. Water, described a similar hustle among his employees, who had spent weeks repairing small pipe leaks in preparation for this cold snap. As of Saturday afternoon, he said there had been 18 water main breaks in D.C. this week, with six in the last 24 hours alone.

Jason Blake, battalion chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said his force on Saturday responded to a number of calls for oven fires, which he described as common during holidays like Christmas when “people try to be a chef for the day.” The weather has compounded that increase, with surge in calls for broken water pipes and frostbite.

Dramatic drops in temperature can be particularly dangerous for people experiencing homelessness. D.C. officials said the city’s shelters and hypothermia centers have remained open, and the government offered eight warming buses at locations across the city.

Ceymone Dyce, director of homeless services for the outreach organization Pathways to Housing DC, said there are still people sleeping outdoors in D.C. Pathways has worked with other nonprofits and city officials, she said, to compile a list of those people to give to the outreach workers conducting wellness checks late at night and in early mornings.

Eyob Hailu, 42, spent time in the Capitol Hill United Methodist Church on Saturday morning, where church members served hot breakfasts of pancakes and sausage in paper bags. Hailu, who is homeless, said he spent the bitter Friday night mostly walking around.

“Just back and forth, you know what I’m saying, little places where I can just dip in,” he said — stores, other homeless people’s tents, or the foyers or fronts of buildings sheltered from the weather. He said he found a warm-enough spot at a train station to catch a couple of hours of sleep.

The church members serve free meals seven days a week, year-round. They said fewer people than usual were out and about and hungry Saturday, probably because of the cold and the city’s efforts to bring them inside to avoid hypothermia.

Nearby, the Citibank clock along Pennsylvania Avenue SE put the temperature at 14 degrees around 9:30 a.m. Katherine Anderson passed by with a bundle of last-minute holiday cards. She paid little attention to the sign on her way to the post office from her Capitol Hill rowhome.

“At least if they’re postmarked before Christmas, I get a little bit of leeway,” she said.

With that errand out of the way, Anderson, a poet, was planning excursions to the U.S. Botanic Garden and the National Gallery of Art.

“There’s an old expression, ‘There’s no such thing as bad weather, only inadequate clothing,’” Anderson said. “So I’ve got long underwear. I’m good.”

At Union Station, bundled travelers waited for trains and buses, unwilling to let the cold derail their plans.

“It’s crazy, but we are going to New York,” said Bercem Yel Pehlivan, grabbing a steaming cup of coffee from the station’s McDonalds. “We got the tickets and everything and we couldn’t cancel, so we have to go.”

The 29-year-old, her younger sister and two friends — all of whom are from Turkey but living in the D.C. area — were excited to see Times Square, freezing or not. Her sister, recently arrived in the United States to be an au pair and looking forward to seeing her first Christmas lights, grinned from under two scarves.

Asked if she’d checked the temperature forecast for New York City, Yel Pehlivan shrugged. “Minus something,” she said.

In Old Town Alexandria, a man wearing a waterproof Santa suit lowered his skis into the frigid Potomac River on Saturday for an annual Waterskiing Santa event. An announcer explained to the gathering audience that, really, it wasn’t so cold for someone coming from the North Pole.

“This is like a Saturday on the beach,” the broadcaster said.

Laura Meckler contributed to this report.

