Man killed in one-car collision in Silver Spring

The man was driving eastbound on Sligo Avenue when he lost control as he approached Piney Branch Road and crossed the median. His car overturned and hit a pole on Piney Branch, a Montgomery County police spokesman said. Police responded to the crash at 4:27 a.m.

A man was killed early Saturday after he lost control of his car, flipping it over and hitting a pole in Silver Spring, police said.

(~430a) Piney Branch Rd near Parkland Valley Rd, single vehicle collision w/ ejection. @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated several trauma injuries, at least 1 life-threatening, PD on scene, @mcfrs responded, icy road conditions in area (temps at time ~6°) pic.twitter.com/v7QlPCqm3e

The driver, an adult male in his 20s, was driving a 2007 Scion TC. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not immediately release his name. No other vehicles were involved.

Two adult male occupants in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The police spokesman said investigators do not know why the driver lost control of the car and were working to determine whether speed, drugs or alcohol played a part.