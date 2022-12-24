Cold in D.C. misses one record, sets another

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For cold days, such as Washington experienced on Christmas Eve, the question for many is how cold did it get — did we set a record? As it turns out, we’ve had colder Christmas Eves, in terms of how far into the shivery single digits the mercury fell. But another way of characterizing cold exists. We might ask about the high temperature, and consider the past readings it failed to reach.

On that score, it appears that Saturday set a record for Washington. Before Saturday, on every Dec. 24 on record, the mercury here always succeeded in struggling upward to reach at least 23 degrees.

But on Saturday, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service, the official thermometer at Reagan National Airport showed a high for the day of 22 degrees.

That appears to set a record. It falls in the category of low maximum temperature. Dec. 24, 2022, was the day when it never got warmer in Washington than 22 degrees.

Presumably, the 22 degrees recorded at 3:43 p.m. will now go into the books, as a symbol and token of this frigid time.

The old “low-maximum” record of 23 was set in 1989. It was set, like the new record, during a period of extreme cold in Washington and throughout the country.

In speaking of the Arctic blast that has plunged a large portion of the United States into a deep freeze, the National Weather Service cited a once-in-a-generation storm.

If the definition of a generation is made to include a period of 33 years, then the designation seems particularly suited to the days leading to Christmas in 1989 when long-standing records were set.

