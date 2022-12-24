The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Two women arrested after police say they drove at off-duty officer

December 24, 2022 at 4:06 p.m. EST
Two women were taken into custody Friday evening after they evaded an off-duty police officer at a shopping center who was trying to stop them after they were accused of shoplifting.

The women were suspected of theft at a store in the Pike & Rose shopping area in North Bethesda just before 8 p.m. on Friday, said Carlos Cortes, a spokesman for the Montgomery County police. An off-duty Montgomery County police officer, who was in uniform, was notified and attempted to stop them. It was not immediately clear whether he was working a private job, such as security for a store, or just shopping, Cortes said.

The women got into a car and, as the officer attempted to stop them, the driver continued driving toward him in what Cortes described as an attempted vehicular assault. The officer got out of the way and was not hurt, and the suspects got away.

However, police located the vehicle and followed it to I-95 in Howard County, where the suspects were arrested. Their names and the charges were not immediately available.

