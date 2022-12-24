Two women arrested after police say they drove at off-duty officer

Two women were taken into custody Friday evening after they evaded an off-duty police officer at a shopping center who was trying to stop them after they were accused of shoplifting.

The women were suspected of theft at a store in the Pike & Rose shopping area in North Bethesda just before 8 p.m. on Friday, said Carlos Cortes, a spokesman for the Montgomery County police. An off-duty Montgomery County police officer, who was in uniform, was notified and attempted to stop them. It was not immediately clear whether he was working a private job, such as security for a store, or just shopping, Cortes said.