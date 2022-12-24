Two women arrested after police say they drove at off-duty officer

Two women were taken into custody Friday evening after they evaded an off-duty police officer at a shopping center who was trying to stop them after they were accused of shoplifting.
The women got into a car and, as the officer attempted to stop them, the driver continued driving toward him in what Cortes described as an attempted vehicular assault. The officer got out of the way and was not hurt, and the suspects got away.
However, police located the vehicle and followed it to I-95 in Howard County, where the suspects were arrested. Their names and the charges were not immediately available.