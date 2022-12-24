Endangered zoo crocodile dies of presumed electrical injury

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A crocodile that belonged to an endangered species died at the National Zoo in Washington this month after apparently chewing into electrical equipment, according to the zoo. The 10-year-old male Cuban crocodile was found dead in his enclosure at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute early Dec. 17, the zoo said Thursday.

The reptile had pulled a piece of “electrical equipment off a wall and bit various pieces,” the zoo said. It died of a “presumed electrical injury.”

Zoo staff reasoned that the creature attacked electrical infrastructure after being attracted to a replacement electrical outlet, it was not clear why, but Cuban crocs are known to be aggressive.

The croc, which was not named, had lived in its enclosure for several years, the zoo said. It also noted that the replacement outlet was about four and a half feet higher above ground than the old one.

It was not immediately clear when and why the old outlet had been replaced.

The zoo is still investigating. The enclosure will remain empty for “the foreseeable future,” the zoo said.

