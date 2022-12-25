Parks in Fairfax’s Franconia district scrap the Confederate ‘Lee’ name

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

John Krantz moseyed through the neighborhood streets near Lewis High Park on a gusty 40-degree day. He and his dog, Hazel, have lived in the Springfield, Va., community for about a year and a half, and they often stroll through the parks — some of which until recently bore the name “Lee,” after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee or his family members who enslaved people.

The Fairfax County Park Authority officially renamed the spaces at the beginning of December, a decision which came after the county’s Board of Supervisors decided to turn the magisterial district from “Lee” to “Franconia.” Lee High Park, which sits behind John R. Lewis High School, became Lewis High Park. Lee District Park became Franconia Park. And the Lee District Rec Center became the Franconia Rec Center.

The toppling of Confederate monuments and changing of streets and other names that honor Confederate figures has been a hot-button issue in Virginia, with some residents complaining that history is being erased while others argue it is appropriate to remove tokens that honor a racist past. The changing of park names has generated similar reactions.

Krantz said he was unaware of any name changes. But when he heard the news, he said his first thought was: It’s about time.

“It's weird to name parks and things after people who actively try to attack the country,” Krantz said.

Bill Bouie, the chair of the park authority board, said conversations about renaming the parks had been happening for about three years. He said when the board of supervisors decided to change the magisterial name altogether, and the board aligned its plans with the district.

Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D-Franconia) said the decision to make the district’s name “Franconia” was inspired by already existing public landmarks in the community.

“You might be familiar with Franconia Road,” Lusk said. “Our district police office is located in the Franconia Governmental Center. Additionally, we have the Franconia-Springfield Parkway, which is pretty recognizable here. We have the Franconia Museum.”

The changes, though, have not been universally embraced.

Colette Thurston, a resident of the Franconia district’s Monticello Woods neighborhood who emigrated from France in 1961, said the Confederate history was not her own. But she said she did not understand why the name changes were happening in her neighborhood, like the 2020 decision to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School to John R. Lewis High School, in honor of the late Georgia congressman.

“To me, this is part of history,” she said. “It’s the way it is. You don’t change the history.”

“I guess I’m from the old school,” she added. “I don’t like changes.”

Nathaniel Lee, who said he was an indirect descendant of the Lee family, thought it was important to acknowledge the area’s ties to the Confederacy. However, he said he supported Fairfax County’s decision to reframe community spaces.

“When we’re dealing with parks and these rec centers, are we projecting that welcoming feeling by having divisive figures named on them? No.” Lee said. “So I agree with those changes.”

Renee Grebe, a nearly 20-year Franconia resident and a volunteer parks custodian, said she wants the parks in her community to be for everyone — and she hopes the name change would promote a message of inclusivity.

“I think that renaming parks are a really good start for a much broader need to make sure nature is more accessible to all,” she said.

Mohamed Hashim of Springfield said he has roamed Franconia District Park — which is separate from the recently dubbed Franconia Park — since he was 6 years old. He has fond memories of playing soccer on the field or going on walks on the park’s path.

Hashim noted the differing opinions in his community regarding the name changes.

“I guess there's a tension people have with keeping the history of Robert E. Lee while trying to address some of the inconsistencies in injustice and all that,” Hashim said.

Hashim said he did not have a strong opinion on which side was right or wrong. Time, he said, would hopefully wear down the divisions.

