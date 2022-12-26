Washington crawls toward warmer weather

Gift Article Share

Trend spotters and optimists studying the weather in Washington on the day after Christmas might declare that we made slow progress toward greater warmth, but perhaps the emphasis belonged on “slow.” When considered with a cold eye, our high temperature on Monday did not in itself seem to show motion toward diminished atmospheric harshness. It was actually one degree less than the day before. Christmas in the Sunday sunshine reached 34 degrees. Clouded Monday was only 33.

But advocates of the right to warmth might have found solace in the low temperatures recorded each day. Saturday’s low, not seen here on Christmas Eve in many years, was 9 degrees. On Christmas Day the low was 14. Monday was 20.

With that reading, the National Weather Service computed an average for the day (as of late afternoon) of 27 degrees. That was 3 degrees warmer than Christmas Day, and it may be those 3 degrees that show our trend is up.

Christmas Day showed the glitter of winter sunlight streaming from a cold blue sky. On Monday, it seemed that there were layers of cloud clenched steel-gray teeth in our faces, depicting the metallic bleakness of a winter’s day.

Still, the relative monochromaticity of the overhead blanket seemed to face a challenge by the effort of the sun to find moments and spaces for the exercise of its powers of warmth.

Around midday hours, as the mercury flirted with the freezing delineation, hovering around 32, the sun suddenly appeared and, as quickly, suddenly vanished.

It gave occasionally warm shadings to the seeming sternness of the winter sky. It produced a filtered light, warmer than winter, perhaps, while cooler than in any other season.

It added a touch of cheer to the slate gray pavements and building walls in a downtown Washington that, on a federal holiday, seemed almost frozen into immobility — a match for the quiet coldness of the day.

Possibly, then, those not aligned with “Big Cold” could take wintry comfort from Monday’s 33 degree high. Although of course, the figure seemed paltry when compared to the average high for the date of 47.

The 33 degrees seemed especially inconsequential when considered against the day after Christmas in 1889, the year the thermometer set the record for the date with a recording of 72 degrees.

So startling did that seem 133 years ago that reporters asked whether the Gulf Stream — that river of warm water in the Atlantic Ocean — had perhaps changed course.

They were told by a federal hydrographic official that it had not.

