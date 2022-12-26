Mercury goes above freezing, but death is reported in icy pond

Gift Article Share

Aided by a brilliant sun and subsiding winds, the mercury clawed its way back above freezing in the District on Christmas Day, after more than 40 hours of the bitterest December weather here in years. Although welcome compared to the day before, Sunday’s high in Washington of 34 might have seemed frightfully low to those recalling Christmases Past. The average high here for Dec. 25 is 47.

Sunday’s high was only one degree above the average low for the date, and followed a climb of 20 degrees from the morning low of 14.

Cold as it may have been, Sunday did not match the harshness of Saturday. Saturday was never warmer than 22 degrees, setting a record. Washington had never before had a Dec. 24 with a reading no higher than 22.

In a way, weather appeared linked to a Christmas Eve tragedy. A man died Saturday after falling through ice on a pond near the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop, in the Piedmont community in the Haymarket area, the county police said.

He was 19, but no name was immediately available.

It has apparently not been cold enough for long enough to make ice sufficiently strong. On Sunday, the Prince William fire and rescue service warned everyone to stay off ponds, calling ice in the area “not safe to play or skate on.”

