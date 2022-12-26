D.C.-area Black community gathers to mark Kwanzaa — and spread knowledge

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

She had rearranged the black and red sheets decorating the walls, and then rearranged them again. The soul food she had cooked all day was steaming on a serving table at the back of the room, waiting for the 40 people who had signed up to attend. A whiteboard sat near the door with a handwritten note: “Happy Kwanzaa.”

“Should we start letting people in?” someone asked Chiquita Jackson on Monday afternoon at the Kwanzaa & Kulture Unity Brunch the 28-year-old event planner was running at the Youth Center in Greenbelt, Md.

“Yes,” Jackson said definitively. She hoped this afternoon event in Prince George’s County on the first day of Kwanzaa would not only honor but reinvigorate a tradition in the African American community whose lessons carry even more weight today.

“We have a newer generation that doesn’t know much about Kwanzaa,” Jackson said as she hurried to get ready for her guests. “I wanted to help provide legacy knowledge. I want to have a community event that is more than the usual party.”

Advertisement

Every December, Kwanzaa is mentioned among the other of end-of-the-year holidays, alongside Christmas, Hanukkah and the new year. But the occasion’s unique cultural position as a bridge between Pan-African history and the African diaspora is often lost, even in areas like the Washington region with large Black populations, Jackson said.

The celebration’s message has lessons for today, she added, particularly as the country continues to untangle the legacy of systemic racism.

“I think you see people will post something on social media — ‘Happy Kwanzaa,’” Jackson said. “Just doing that, I think, takes the fun out of Kwanzaa. This is something that should be celebrated in a fun and joyous way.”

Kwanzaa was created in the 1960s by Maryland-born professor and activist Maulana Karenga as a response to the civil rights battles then being fought. The six days of Kwanzaa, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, are organized around celebrating the Nguzo Saba, or Seven Principles, outlined by Karenga: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Advertisement

“Those are not just values for the African American community — they are rooted in the African American experience, but they are values anyone can support,” said Greenbelt Mayor Emmett V. Jordan as he arrived at Monday’s event. Jordan said he has been celebrating Kwanzaa since the 1970s, and he believes younger Black generations understand the holiday’s legacy. “This is an important cultural happening.”

This week, Kwanzaa events are taking place across the Washington region. They include educational events at the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum, performances by the Dance Institute of Washington and holiday markets featuring Black-owned businesses.

Jackson said she first learned about Kwanzaa when she was growing up in Detroit.

“We always did some kind of Kwanzaa project in elementary school,” she said. Still, the holiday was not celebrated in her home, and she found it difficult to relate to the celebration until she was a college student in Kansas.

Advertisement

“It felt that like out of 30,000 students there, there were only 30 Black students,” she said. Jackson began celebrating Kwanzaa to connect with her heritage.

In 2019, she moved to Maryland and began working as an event planner. Last year, her partner told her he “didn’t know anything about Kwanzaa,” Jackson said. She told him she wanted to host a Kwanzaa brunch. Eight friends came, but Jackson realized African American community members knew little about the event because of a lack of meaningful celebrations. The next year, she decided to hold a community event on the first day of Kwanzaa.

“If I’m going to do something, I do it,” Jackson said as the first guests began filing through the door.

“We didn’t celebrated Kwanzaa growing up,” said Jenine Jones, who arrived with her boyfriend. “It’s really nice to come to something like this to learn more about it.”

At a table swarming with young children, Alex Young, a young father, said his family had begun incorporating Kwanzaa into their December four or five years ago.

“We were trying to have more family-oriented events after Christmas and said, ‘Hey let’s try Kwanzaa,’” he said. “It stuck.”

GiftOutline Gift Article