Witnesses to plane crash rescue pilot from frozen creek in Md.

Witnesses to a small plane crash jumped aboard kayaks on Monday and rescued the pilot from a frozen creek in Edgewater, Md., authorities said.
Two witnesses and an off-duty Anne Arundel County police officer, who had overheard a dispatch call about the crash over police radio, used three kayaks to skim across the ice-covered creek to reach the downed plane. State police said the pilot, Steve Couchman, 71, of Frederick — who was the plane’s only occupant — got out of the cockpit and stood on a wing of the sinking plane as the kayakers approached. He then grabbed onto their boats, which kept him afloat, as the plane went underwater.
Police officers from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources arrived in a boat soon after. They cut through the ice and pulled Couchman aboard. They took him to the Annapolis Landing Marina, where they were met by an ambulance.
Couchman was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where police said he is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No one else was hurt.