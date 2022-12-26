Timeline: How the U-Va. shooting unfolded

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a fellow student, is accused of fatally shooting three members of the U-Va. football team and wounding two others in a barrage of bullets. Authorities say he then fled, leaving a scene of horrific carnage.
The shooting left yet another college reeling, prompted an hours-long shelter-in-place on the U-Va. campus in Charlottesville and sparked a massive search for the suspect before he was caught.
Investigators are still searching for a motive for the rampage, but the events leading up to it have begun to come into sharper focus.
Here is how the U-Va. shooting unfolded.
Jones’s career at U-Va.
Fall 2018 — After a difficult childhood that involved family strife and poverty, Jones finished Petersburg High School in Virginia with good grades and won a spot at U-Va.
Jones joined the football team as a linebacker. Other U-Va. players from that period recalled that Jones’s stint on the team was unremarkable and lasted only months. They said Jones kept to himself during practices, drills and weight training. He never played in a game.
Notably, Jones’s time on the team did not overlap with any of the other players who were killed in the shooting: Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Nor did he overlap with Michael Hollins Jr., who was shot and wounded. One former football player said he did not believe Jones knew the victims.
Trouble on and off campus
Nov. 17, 2019 — Jones was one of multiple U-Va. football players who were involved in a brawl at the city’s Asado bar, according to former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney. Charlottesville police told a local newspaper at the time that the fight sent a U-Va. student to the hospital.
No one was charged in the incident because the victim did not cooperate with law enforcement, according the Charlottesville Daily Progress. It’s unclear whether any of the victims in the U-Va. shooting were involved in the fight at the bar.
Aug. 9, 2020 — Jones was charged with felony fleeing the scene of an accident for a crash in Petersburg, according to court records. Jones was later convicted of a reduced charge of misdemeanor failure to report an accident and given a 12-month suspended sentence.
Feb. 22, 2021 — During a traffic stop in Chesterfield County, a police officer found a stolen 9mm gun in Jones’s waistband, according to a police report. Jones told the officer he needed the weapon to protect his family, the report states. Jones was later convicted of misdemeanor possessing a concealed firearm without a license and given another suspended sentence.
Feb. 19, 2022 — Jones purchased a Ruger rifle from Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights, according to a statement from the owner of the store. It’s unclear whether the weapon was used in the U-Va. shooting.
July 8, 2022 — Jones purchased a Glock 9mm pistol from Dance’s, according to the owner of the store. Authorities have not said if the weapon was used in the U-Va. shooting.
Sept. 15, 2022 — During a university review of a “potential hazing issue,” a student reported to school officials that Jones claimed to possess a gun, according to U-Va. spokesman Bryan Coy. Coy said Jones had not made any threats, and the person who made the report had not seen the gun.
The report prompted an investigation by the U-Va.’s threat assessment team, according to Coy. The team talked with Jones’s roommate, who said he did not see Jones with a gun. But officials did not appear to talk with Jones directly, and Coy said Jones did not cooperate with the probe.
During the course of the investigation, officials also discovered that Jones had the previous misdemeanor conviction for possessing a concealed weapon without a permit, Coy said. Under U-Va. rules, Jones was obligated to report the conviction to school officials. Coy said he had not.
Oct. 26, 2022: The university emailed Jones to warn him that he faced the imminent possibility of disciplinary action and to urge him to talk with U-Va. officials, Coy said.
Coy said U-Va. officials meant to refer Jones for discipline before a student judicial committee, but because of a mix-up did not make the recommendation. It wasn’t ultimately made until the day after the shooting.
The U-Va. shooting
Nov. 13, afternoon — A group of about two dozen U-Va. students from a class on African American playwrights traveled to the District for a field trip to see a matinee play about Emmett Till and eat a meal at an Ethiopian restaurant, said Ryan Lynch, a student who was on the trip.
Most people on the trip did not know Jones, who remained at the back of the bus as other students chatted and laughed on the ride home, Lynch said.
Nov. 13, about 10:15 p.m. — As the charter bus pulled near a parking garage on the U-Va. campus and students got up to disembark, Jones opened fire, according to authorities and a witness.
Lynch reported other students on the bus told her that Jones said “something to the effect of, ‘You guys are always messing with me’ ” just before he began shooting.
But Lynch said that didn’t make sense because Jones wasn’t interacting with other students very much on the trip.
Chandler, Davis and Perry were shot in the head, according to a medical examiner. The family of Michael Hollins Jr. told ESPN he was shot after fleeing the bus and returning to help. The fifth victim was a 19-year-old female student, whose family declined to comment.
Jones fled the bus and remained at large.
The lockdown and a massive search
Nov. 13, 10:39 a.m. — A shelter-in-place order went into effect on campus. Students hid in closets and barricaded their dorm room doors. Some were stranded in libraries and other buildings.
Nov. 13, 10:42 p.m. — U-Va. put out an “active attacker” alert and told students to “RUN HIDE FIGHT.”
Nov. 14, 12:37 a.m. — The U-Va. police department announced the suspect in the shooting was Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. He was considered armed and dangerous.
Nov. 14, 2:55 a.m. — Helicopters from multiple police agencies swarmed over the U-Va. campus looking for Jones.
Nov. 14, 4:13 a.m. — U-Va. President Jim Ryan put out a message to the U-Va. campus announcing he was “heartbroken” because the university had lost three students in the shooting and two others were injured.
Nov. 14, 6:52 a.m. — Charlottesville announced its schools would be closed for the day as the search for the gunman continued.
Nov. 14, 7:35 a.m. — Albemarle County announced its public schools would be closed.
Nov. 14, about 10:30 a.m. — The shelter-in-place order at U-Va. was lifted after approximately 12 hours. Authorities announced they had conducted a building-by-building search and considered the campus clear of any danger.
Nov. 14, about 11 a.m. — The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office took Jones into custody about 80 miles from U-Va. It is not known what Jones did or where he went during the period after authorities allege he opened fire on the U-Va. campus. Jones was charged with three counts of second-degree murder.
The aftermath
Nov. 16 — Jones made his first court appearance in Albemarle County General District Court. Prosecutor James Hingeley said in court that a witness told investigators that Jones appeared to be aiming at certain people when he opened fire on the bus. Hingeley also said one of the victims was shot while he slept.
Nov. 17 — Attorney General Jason Miyares announced he would appoint a special counsel to investigate U-Va.’s handling of the events leading up to the shooting. He ultimately appointed a prominent law firm and a former U.S. attorney for the job. Separately, the Virginia State Police took over the investigation of the shooting at the request of U-Va. police.
The Charlottesville Daily Progress reported it had obtained court documents that show police executed a search warrant on Jones’s dorm room. Authorities found a rifle and pistol, as well as box of ammunition and magazines. They also found a binary trigger, a device used to increase the firing speed of a semiautomatic rifle that is legal.
Nov. 19 — Thousands attended a memorial service for the victims of the shooting, which was held in lieu of the regularly scheduled football game against Coastal Carolina.
Dec. 8, 2022 — Jones appeared at a court hearing in Albemarle General District Court.
March 30, 2023 — A preliminary hearing is scheduled in the case.
