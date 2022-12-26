Timeline: How the U-Va. shooting unfolded

Trouble on and off campus

Nov. 17, 2019 — Jones was one of multiple U-Va. football players who were involved in a brawl at the city’s Asado bar, according to former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney. Charlottesville police told a local newspaper at the time that the fight sent a U-Va. student to the hospital.

No one was charged in the incident because the victim did not cooperate with law enforcement, according the Charlottesville Daily Progress. It’s unclear whether any of the victims in the U-Va. shooting were involved in the fight at the bar.

Aug. 9, 2020 — Jones was charged with felony fleeing the scene of an accident for a crash in Petersburg, according to court records. Jones was later convicted of a reduced charge of misdemeanor failure to report an accident and given a 12-month suspended sentence.

Feb. 22, 2021 — During a traffic stop in Chesterfield County, a police officer found a stolen 9mm gun in Jones’s waistband, according to a police report. Jones told the officer he needed the weapon to protect his family, the report states. Jones was later convicted of misdemeanor possessing a concealed firearm without a license and given another suspended sentence.

Feb. 19, 2022 — Jones purchased a Ruger rifle from Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights, according to a statement from the owner of the store. It’s unclear whether the weapon was used in the U-Va. shooting.

July 8, 2022 — Jones purchased a Glock 9mm pistol from Dance’s, according to the owner of the store. Authorities have not said if the weapon was used in the U-Va. shooting.

Sept. 15, 2022 — During a university review of a “potential hazing issue,” a student reported to school officials that Jones claimed to possess a gun, according to U-Va. spokesman Bryan Coy. Coy said Jones had not made any threats, and the person who made the report had not seen the gun.

The report prompted an investigation by the U-Va.’s threat assessment team, according to Coy. The team talked with Jones’s roommate, who said he did not see Jones with a gun. But officials did not appear to talk with Jones directly, and Coy said Jones did not cooperate with the probe.

During the course of the investigation, officials also discovered that Jones had the previous misdemeanor conviction for possessing a concealed weapon without a permit, Coy said. Under U-Va. rules, Jones was obligated to report the conviction to school officials. Coy said he had not.

Oct. 26, 2022: The university emailed Jones to warn him that he faced the imminent possibility of disciplinary action and to urge him to talk with U-Va. officials, Coy said.