CHARLOTTESVILLE — The day after the shooting that killed three students on the football team at the University of Virginia, dozens of campus leaders gathered to discuss how to help their community grieve.

Some started planning a vigil and suggested safe spaces for mental health support on campus. Others talked about laying flowers outside the football stadium or hanging commemorative banners.

The few Black students in the room, some participants said, were mostly quiet. They were too devastated for logistics.

At this school, all of campus mourned the loss of the three Black undergraduate student-athletes — Lavel Davis, D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. But the pain has been especially acute for many Black students, who have learned to lean on one another at a majority White school in a mostly White city with a racist history that has, in many ways, extended to the present.

Charlottesville became a hotbed for white supremacy in 2017 when throngs descended for the Unite the Right rally. About three months ago, campus security found a noose hanging around the Homer statue at the center of campus.

“The weight of being a Black student feels so heavy right now,” said Morgan Johnson, a 21-year-old on the executive board of a Black student-athlete group. She played Spades with Davis and sat next to the shooting suspect in Swahili class.

In the university’s tightknit Black community, the connections are deep among young people who study and socialize together, often joining the same student groups and attending the same demonstrations. There was a group chat of Black undergraduates, where students would discuss events and other happenings on campus. Some took or considered taking classes with Theresa Davis, known affectionately as “Lady T,” the drama professor who organized the field trip where the shooting took place.

Many of these students lost three friends in the shooting. Some also knew the Black student, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who is charged in the killings.

Police have alleged that on Nov. 13, Jones methodically shot and killed Davis, Perry and Chandler on a bus as they arrived back to campus from a class trip to D.C. to see a play about Emmett Till. He also shot and wounded Michael Hollins Jr., another student and football player, and 19-year-old student Marlee Morgan.

Jones was arrested the next day — after students sheltered in place overnight — and is being held in custody on second-degree murder charges. He appeared in court Dec. 8, when a Virginia judge set a preliminary hearing in his case for March 30.

Jones, now 23, did not speak during the hearing, and his attorney, Elizabeth Murtagh, offered no defense. She declined to comment afterward and did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

Police have said the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The university president warned that authorities may “never truly understand why this happened.” A witness said Jones had aimed his gun at particular people, rather than firing randomly, but had not interacted with any of the victims during the class trip that weekend. Student leaders in the Black community at U-Va. similarly said they had never seen Jones talk to the people he shot. He had been on the football team, but former players said his brief time in 2018 was unremarkable and he did not overlap with those he is accused of killing. Jestus Johnson, a third-year student on the football team, said he had never seen Jones around his teammates.

At the University of Virginia, federal data shows 7 percent of roughly 17,000 undergraduates in fall 2021 were Black or African American, though that breakdown does not include students of color who are international or identify as multiracial. That marked a slight decline from the percentage of Black students enrolled at the college a decade ago, according to data published by the school.

The small percentage of Black students have become particularly close through years of racism on campus and in Charlottesville, according to some students, faculty and alumni. The university has publicly acknowledged that “slavery, in every way, was central” to its founding.

Over the past decade, the university has made concerted efforts to reckon with its history. The school has renamed buildings tied to slavery and racial segregation, launched a commission to study its racist past, created a task force to cultivate a more inclusive environment for Black students on campus, and committed over the next ten years to recruiting more diverse students and faculty.

Kevin Gaines, a professor of civil rights and social justice at U-Va., said the Black community at U-Va. is the “most cohesive” he has seen at a predominantly White university.

“It’s connected to the history and connected to an active effort among students and faculty … that has really contributed to the sense of solidarity, a deep sense of what it means to be Black at U-Va,” said Gaines, who taught Davis this semester in Introduction to African American and African Studies.

Every other year, thousands return to campus for Black Alumni Weekend. In the off years, an alumni network called the Black Bus Stop On the Road — named after a spot on campus where Black students gathered in the 1980s — organizes meetups in cities across the region. This year, alumni from across the country flew to Atlanta to watch the U-Va. vs. Georgia Tech football game together, said Richelle Cross, who graduated from the university in 1985 and whose son attended the school.

“At the end of the day, there’s not a whole lot of us at Virginia, and that is why we are tight,” said Cross, who mentors Black undergraduates at the school. She added that when she was on campus, almost all Black students knew each other.

Current students described a similar dynamic.

The Wednesday before the shooting, Morgan Johnson said, she was sitting in the student center with Jones as they each listened to their virtual Swahili class. Jones turned to her and asked whether she was excited about graduating. She said she was, and then she asked Jones the same question.

“Yeah,” he told her, she recalled. “I’m ready to finally graduate.”

He looked for a minute like he was going to keep talking, Johnson said, before realizing she was busy. “My bad,” he said before looking back at his own screen.

Johnson also knew Davis, who served with her on the executive board of a Black student-athlete group and was a regular at a game night they hosted with the Black Student Alliance. She said he liked to “talk trash” while beating his classmates in Spades. His family described the 20-year-old, an occasional starter at wide receiver, as a young man who “just wanted everyone happy.”

Perry, 22, was known by his schoolmates as both a linebacker and a studio art major. Kayla Hendrick, a student employee for the football team, remembered him painting and engaging in rap battles with his teammates. His parents, Sean and Happy Perry, described their son in a statement as “a loving, giving, caring, God-fearing young man who was full of life and potential, and who made his family proud.”

Chandler, 20, could always be found at parties with his phone in hand — snapping selfies with everyone he saw. His mom, Dalayna Chandler, said in a statement that her son loved to sing and dance and dreamed of playing in the National Football League. The young man “was passionate about helping people and never shied away from working hard on the football field and in the classroom,” his mother said.

In the days following their killing, students slowly emerged from their dorm rooms and off-campus apartments, looking to each other for support. One group put on a movie night with a separate room dedicated for crying. Others organized meetups at local restaurants. Fraternity houses across campus spray-painted banners.

Morgan Johnson saw on social media dozens of other groups organizing events in the days after the shooting, but she said members of her organization were too distraught to convene. Their group lost not just a schoolmate but also a friend.

“It’s hard to run this organization and grieve at the same time,” she said.

The Black community came together weeks later at the Dec. 1 Lighting of the Lawn, an annual event on campus with food, dancing and a light show. Ian Solomon, dean of the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, co-hosted an event with the Office of African-American Affairs, opening his home to Black students and faculty.

They ate pizza, sipped hot chocolate and apple cider, and talked about their plans for finals and winter break. In the corner, there were blank pieces of paper where attendees could write messages to the families of the deceased students.

Solomon, standing near a dessert table, said the shooting affected all of campus but “did impact many Black students more profoundly than others.”

“Being a small part of the community, we look out for each other,” he said. “We know each other.”

Outside on the Lawn, I’Nia Marshall, 19, a Black student who said she lived in the same dorm as Marlee Morgan last year, chatted to a group of her friends outside a party hosted by a Black engineering society. She laughed as an a cappella group sang “O Christmas Tree” behind her. It had been hard for her to decide whether to come to the event, where she knew there would be big crowds. She had been struggling with increased anxiety, she said, since the violence on campus.

“As a Black community, we’re all we got,” Marshall said. “So for that to go sideways, it was a shock. We’re always there for each other, because we’re all we’ve got.”

After calling her mom to discuss the risks of attending a major event, Marshall gave in to her friends’ cajoling and joined them at the festival. She ate a chocolate chip cookie. She drank hot chocolate. And soon enough, she said, she felt like a normal college student again — if even just for a night.

Nearby, Jestus Johnson wrapped his arms around his girlfriend. He said he had spent the week at funerals for his killed teammates. So that night, he let himself feel happy.

He watched as student comedians cracked jokes about their transcripts and as students in a dorm room nearby roasted marshmallows on a fireplace.

“We have so much to celebrate,” one speaker said to the crowd.

The football player listened. His teammates’ jersey numbers — 1, 15 and 41 — were aglow at the front of the field.

The speaker continued: “Let tonight be a reminder that you can lean on one another.”

Jasmine Hilton contributed to this report.

