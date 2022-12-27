Maryland’s AG has taken on the gun lobby, the drug industry and Trump

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Asked about his signature issue over his decades-long career in public service, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) doesn’t mention — as others do — the passage of one of the country’s strongest gun-control bills. He proposed the measure as a state lawmaker and defended it as the state’s top legal officer.

He doesn’t talk about his battles against the drug industry and environmental violators, or with then-President Donald Trump.

Instead, Frosh, who ends his 36-year career in early January, mentioned a bill he proposed just two years ago: legislation that banned the state from suspending driver’s licenses over traffic debt.

“For a lot of people, this was a killer because [if] they didn’t have the extra $75 or $150 or $250 … it became a choice between paying the fine and paying the rent, or paying the fine and putting food on the table. So they’d lose their licenses,” said Frosh, describing what advocates call the “criminalization of poverty.”

On the day the bill went into effect, he said, 130,000 Maryland residents were eligible to get their licenses back. For Frosh, 76, a lanky, soft-spoken attorney known for his understated demeanor and his passion for justice, it was a defining moment, one that is likely to have a lasting impact on families across the state.

“I think it was just on a very broad scale just enormously helpful so I’m particularly proud of that,” he added.

Frosh, who is finishing up his second term as attorney general, announced his retirement last year, saying that while he still loved his job he did not want “to stay past [his] sell-by date.”

Former colleagues on both sides of the aisle had a difficult time summing up Frosh’s political career, which began in the Maryland General Assembly in 1987. He served two terms in the House of Delegates and five in the state Senate and now heads an 850-member state office. There, he helped shape policies on gun control, the environment, consumer rights and launched probes into the in-custody deaths handled by the state’s medical examiner’s office and sexual abuse by clergy in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

He’s sparred with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Trump and, more recently, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby (D).

“He deeply cares about people and how law impacts them, especially people who society doesn’t always seek to help,” said Donald B. Tobin, who recently stepped down as dean of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. “When you see that as his core, you see how he moved forward.”

Frosh, a Maryland native who grew up in Montgomery County, a suburb of D.C., was handling antitrust cases at a law firm in Santa Fe, N.M., when Ronald Reagan defeated President Jimmy Carter in a landslide victory in 1980.

Having worked on Capitol Hill and in Annapolis before making the move out west, Frosh had previously ruled out running for public office. He didn’t much care for the glad-handing and the “shaking people down for money” that came along with campaigning.

But, he said, the rise of Reagan, whom he considered at the time to be an “amiable dunce, and my view hasn’t changed,” made him rethink that decision.

“After Reagan and the Republicans took over, I just thought, you know, I could do better than this,” said Frosh, who returned to Maryland and eventually launched a bid for state Senate in 1982. He lost.

Four years later, he won a seat in the House of Delegates.

Sen. Paul G. Pinsky (D-Prince George’s), who has been friends with Frosh since their legislative freshman orientation, said Frosh appeared to him as someone who “seemed principled and a straight shooter” and he has not wavered.

For example, he said, Frosh, even as the state’s top attorney, bucked defending the Hogan administration after it attempted to halt enhanced federal unemployment benefits for jobless Maryland residents.

Frosh, who supported the continuation of the benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, refused to represent the state, which required it to receive outside counsel when two groups representing unemployed workers sued.

Susie Turnbull, a former candidate for lieutenant governor and state Democratic Party official, said Frosh’s stance didn’t come as a surprise to her because of the work his father did.

Frosh’s father, Stanley B. Frosh, an attorney who headed the local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, served on the Montgomery County Council for one term starting in 1958. Many say he lost his reelection bid because of his efforts to desegregate public areas.

Stanley Frosh later became a judge and a lightning rod for criticism over his decisions to issue people alternative sentences instead of sending them to jail.

Frosh said he was a rebellious kid, but, ultimately, his father had a huge influence on him.

“My father was one of those people — people loved him,” he said. “But if you were his son, he was telling me what to do all the time and I wanted to do exactly the opposite of what he wanted me to do, though … I should say obviously I ended up following exactly the path that he would have wanted me to follow.”

That path led him to persevere in fighting to move Maryland away from a money-based bail system, which he tried and failed to do as a lawmaker.

“People were in jail for no other reason than that they were poor,” said Frosh, who as attorney general asked the Maryland Court of Appeals to change the directives given to judges as they set bail.

Five years ago, the state’s highest court voted unanimously to require judges to impose the “least onerous” conditions when setting bail for a defendant who is not considered a danger or a flight risk.

Sen. Delores G. Kelley (D-Baltimore County), who worked closely with Frosh on criminal justice issues, said she thought he did a good job in trying to seek justice. She just wishes that he could have made a mark in doing more on juvenile justice.

“Nobody’s perfect, but Brian tried,” she said. “I would give him at least a B-plus or an A-minus.”

The end of Frosh’s career was largely defined by his overlap with Trump, becoming a “sort of wall to protect democracy,” said former Maryland attorney general Douglas Gansler (D).

Gansler said Frosh’s success in politics and the law “is in no small measure because of how he comes across, how he portrays himself. He’s very quiet and very reserved, but he carries a big stick and people know that.”

He joined other attorneys general across the country to fight the Trump administration over preserving the Affordable Care Act, challenging the Muslim travel ban and opposing Trump’s rollback of environmental regulations.

Frosh and D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) sued Trump, alleging that the then-president had violated anti-corruption clauses in the Constitution by not severing ties with his businesses.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2021 ultimately left the issue unsettled when it declined to hear Trump’s request to consider lower-court orders that said lawsuits could go forward. The high court’s decision was based on Trump no longer being in office, which made arguments on both sides moot.

To the chagrin of several Republicans, including Hogan, the Democratic-controlled legislature in 2017 gave Frosh power to sue the federal government without first getting permission from the legislature or the governor.

Democrats took the action after the attorney general sought Hogan’s approval to challenge Trump’s travel ban on people from some majority-Muslim countries. Hogan didn’t respond to Frosh’s request.

The General Assembly promised to give Frosh’s office $1 million to beef up his staff and mount the legal challenges, but Hogan withheld the money from his budget in 2018 and suggested that the attorney general divert money from his Consumer Protection Division to handle the additional workload.

Frosh said he is proud to have been able to fight back against some of the “cruelest governmental policies” he’s seen in his lifetime, including Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy on families who cross the border illegally that resulted in children being separated from their parents.

“The ability to be in those fights was meaningful to me in ways I can hardly describe,” Frosh said in an interview. “It was therapeutic for me to be attorney general at that point because I thought what Trump was doing was toxic and dangerous and inhumane and just stupid. And I would have been tearing my hair out if I had been sitting on the sidelines.”

