Police identify man fatally shot outside D.C. bar as Virginia resident

Gift Article Share

A man who was fatally shot early Saturday outside a bar in Northwest Washington has been identified as a 50-year-old from Alexandria, Va., according to D.C. police. Richard Antonio Joseph was pronounced dead in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue NW, in the Park View neighborhood a few blocks south of the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station.

A second man was also shot in the incident, D.C. police said, and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Several cars were struck by gunfire, as well as several businesses’ windows, according to a police report.

The shooting of Joseph, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m., brought the District’s homicide count to 199, an 11 percent drop from this time in 2022, which ended with 226 killings.

Police said they responded to the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue for a report of gunshots, and found the two victims.

Advertisement

The police report lists the address for the Afro Lounge as the location for the shooting, but authorities did not say whether either of the victims had been inside the bar. The report says police reported the shooting to the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration, which licenses liquor establishments.

Police said two front windows of the Afro Lounge were struck by bullets, as were windows at two other businesses, along with damage to three parked vehicles.

Efforts to reach Joseph’s relatives and the owner of the Afro Lounge were not successful on Tuesday.

GiftOutline Gift Article