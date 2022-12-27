Gunshot victim found in burned vehicle is missing D.C. boy, police say

Gift Article Share

A 16-year-old from Northeast Washington who was reported missing in late September has been identified as the person who was found fatally shot inside a burned vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Md., according to authorities. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Police said it took several weeks to identify Marquette Knight after his body was found about midnight Sept. 27 in the back seat of a vehicle in a field near the Laurel Park horse racing track.

D.C. police said Knight had been reported missing Sept. 28 after relatives told authorities he had earlier been seen getting into a vehicle on 46th Place NE and did not return.

Police in Anne Arundel said it took several weeks to identify Knight. Authorities in the District said they told Knight’s family about the death on Oct. 21. Anne Arundel police released Knight’s name to the public on Tuesday.

Knight’s grandfather and another relative on Tuesday referred calls to the victim’s father; efforts to reach him were not successful.

Authorities said no arrest has been made in the case, and a spokeswoman for police in Anne Arundel said detectives do not know whether Knight was shot where the vehicle was found or elsewhere.

In a statement, Anne Arundel police said officers and firefighters found the burning vehicle and the victim in a field about 100 yards off Brock Bridge Road at Tribeca Trail, near the Oxbow Lake reservoir and nature preserve.

The field is across from a residential development and along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, about 20 miles north of where D.C. police said Knight was reported missing.

The Maryland medical examiner’s office ruled Sept. 30 that Knight had died of a gunshot wound, police said.

